Football teams prep for sectional play
The 50th IHSAA Football State Tournament kicks off Friday with the opening round of sectional play.
Ten of the 11 KT-area teams are in action Friday. The exception is Lewis Cass, which received a first-round bye.
In the final Associated Press state rankings of the season, Kokomo dropped two spots to No. 7 in Class 4A and Carroll dropped four spots to No. 8 in Class A. Both are coming off their first loss of the season.
The No. 1-ranked teams headed into the state tournament are Hamilton Southeastern (Class 6A), Fort Wayne Snider (5A), New Palestine (4A), West Lafayette (3A), Linton-Stockton (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Kokomo (8-1) at Frankfort (1-8)
• Western (5-4) at Jay County (2-7)
• Bishop Chatard (5-4) at NW (2-7)
• Ham. Heights (7-2) at Mac (6-3)
• Tipp. Valley (8-1) at Peru (3-6)
• Tipton (4-5) at Eastern (6-3)
• Frontier (4-5) at Taylor (1-8)
• Tri-County (2-7) at Tri-Central (3-6)
• Carroll (8-1) at North White (5-3)
Soccer coaches honor 4 KT-area players
Northwestern’s Matty Polk and Bethany Loveless and Carroll’s Owen Duff and Noah Falkenberg were honored by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association this week in the organization’s postseason awards.
Polk, Duff and Falkenberg were named to the first team of the all-district boys squad. Loveless was named to the second team of the all-district girls squad and was the Tiger girls team’s representative on the Top Team Player list.
A junior midfielder, Polk helped the Northwestern boys squad go 14-7 and win the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional. He had a team-high 30 goals and added 16 assists.
Duff, a senior forward, scored 45 goals and had nine assists for the 15-3 Cougars. Falkenberg, a senior midfielder, added 16 goals and 31 assists. Through the regional round of the state tournament, Falkenberg leads the state in assists and Duff is second in the state in goals.
Both Carroll players are two-time all-district players — in 2021, Falkenberg made the first team and Duff made the second team.
Loveless, a junior midfielder, had nine goals and a team-high 19 assists for the Northwestern girls, who finished 15-3-1.
IUK volley sweeps another RSC foe
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team swept its fourth straight River States Conference opponent Tuesday when the Cougars dispatched Oakland City 25-17, 25-7, 25-15 at Oakland City.
The Cougars dominated, hitting a robust .366 while holding Oakland City to a negative hitting percentage (minus-.020). Alyvia Smith and Tori Wilkinson each had nine digs to lead IUK’s defense.
In the attack, Lorelei Porter had eight kills to lead the front row, and Lexi Broyles had seven kills on just nine attacks with no errors for a huge .778 hitting percentage. Kaley Lyons had 16 assists and Allison Richman nine. Audrey Strawsma and Richman each had three blocks.
The Cougars improved to 21-5 overall. They host Rio Grande at 7 p.m. Friday.
IUK leads the conference’s West Division. At 10-1, the Cougars hold a one-game lead over IU East (9-2) and a two-game lead over Midway (8-3). IUK visits IU East on Oct. 28, and the Cougars host Midway on Nov. 5 to close the regular season.
• The RSC on Tuesday named Smith its Volleyball Defender of the Week for Oct. 10-16. It is the sixth time this season she has earned the award.
A junior from Muncie, Smith led the Cougars on defense for a 3-0 week. She had 61 digs in nine sets, all of which were sweeps in RSC play. She averaged 6.78 digs per set and also added 14 total assists.
Smith had a big match of 28 digs and seven assists in a 3-0 win over Brescia. That featured 9.33 digs per set. She was above 5.00 digs per set in sweeps of St. Mary of the Woods (Ind.) and IU Southeast as well with 17 and 16 digs, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.