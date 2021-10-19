Some tickets available for county HOF banquet
The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame will induct Richard Kitchell, John Martino, Audrey McDonald-Spencer, Dave Pettay, Tim Sisneros and Mark Stewart on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Creative Financial Centre, 2704 South Goyer Rd.
The ceremony is set for 7 p.m. There will not be a meal or social hour this year. A limited number of tickets are available (two per request, no charge) and may be obtained by emailing your address to rpbarsh@gmail.com and the tickets will be mailed to you.
Football squads prep for sectional openers
The IHSAA state football tournament kicks off Friday with sectional openers. In the KT area, 10 of the 11 area teams are in action Friday. Kokomo has an opening-round bye and will begin play Oct. 29.
Western and Eastern are matched against No. 1-ranked teams in their respective classes. Western (6-3) hosts defending state champion Roncalli (9-0) in Class 4A Sectional 22 and Eastern (7-2) visits Eastbrook (8-0) in Class 2A Sectional 36. Roncalli has been No. 1 in Class 4A all season and will bring a 21-game winning streak into Friday’s game at Russiaville. Eastbrook moved up to No. 1 in Class 2A in the final AP rankings of the season.
Also in the final rankings, Kokomo (7-2) is No. 9 in Class 5A and Tipton (8-1) is No. 6 in Class 2A.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Roncalli (9-0) at Western (6-3)
• Norwell (8-1) at Maconaquah (2-5)
• Northwestern (0-8) at F.W. Concordia (1-7)
• Heritage (4-5) at Peru (6-2)
• Cass (3-5) at Delphi (6-3)
• Eastern (7-2) at Eastbrook (8-0)
• Blackford (1-7) at Tipton (8-1)
• Frontier (1-8) at Carroll (6-3)
• Southern Wells (0-9) at Taylor (0-5)
• Union City (4-4) at Tri-Central (4-5)
6 KHS soccer players earn All-NCC accolades
Kokomo’s boys and girls soccer teams combined to put six players on the All-North Central Conference teams.
On the boys side, forward Kieran Morrison and outside back Eduardo Capetillo made the 20-player first team and forward Diego Giner made the 12-player second team. The Wildkats finished in fifth place in the 10-team league.
On the girls side, forward Nicole Burdette and defender Molly Dowden made the 22-player first team and midfielder Emily Riggle made the 14-player second team. The Kats finished sixth in the league.
3 IU Kokomo athletes garner league honors
The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for Oct. 11-17 include three IU Kokomo athletes — golfer Brandi Jones, cross country runner Lexi Jackson and volleyball player Sidney Gerig.
Jones repeated as women’s golfer of the week after taking second place in the Battle at Stonehenge hosted by Grace College. The Maconaquah High School product shot rounds of 75 and 76 for a 36-hole total of 7-over 151, just two strokes off the lead. Jones has placed in the top three of a tournament for the fourth time this fall, which included a win at the RSC Fall Preview two weeks ago.
Jackson won women’s XC honors after winning the Jenna Strong Classic. The Lewis Cass product ran the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 21 seconds for a 30-second margin of victory. There were 35 schools and 258 runners represented at the meet hosted by Wilmington (Ohio) College.
Gerig won attacker honors after helping the Cougars win a pair of league matches. In the big match of the week, Gerig floored 14 kills and hit .440 in a 3-1 victory over IU East in a matchup of divisional leaders. She had only three errors in 25 attempts. In an earlier victory over St. Mary-of-the-Woods, she hit .500 with 10 kills and zero errors in 20 swings.
