Soccer coaches honor Wildkats’ Carpenter
Kokomo girls soccer player Madison Carpenter was honored by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association this past weekend when the association released its all-district teams. The state is divided into four districts with a boys and girls first and second team for each district.
Carpenter, a junior goalie, was named to the girls District 2 second team. Her selection is in addition to the previously reported KT-area honorees: Northwestern’s Bethany Loveless (girls District 2 second team); Northwestern’s Matty Polk (boys District 2 first team); Carroll’s Owen Duff and Noah Falkenberg (both boys District 2 first team).
IUK soccer’s Scruggs wins RSC award
The River States Conference on Tuesday announced the selection of IU Kokomo’s Morgan Scruggs as its Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
Scruggs had two goals in a 3-0 win over Ohio Christian on Thursday, then scored a goal and had two assists as IUK rallied to beat Midway 4-2 on Saturday. Both were RSC games.
The Cougars are 11-1-3 overall and are tied for first place in the RSC with a 7-0-1 record. IUK hosts Carlow at 7 p.m. Thursday in an RSC game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, then hosts co-leader Point Park on Saturday.
RSC votes to add IUPUC next year
Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus will join the River States Conference beginning in the fall of 2023 pending full membership in the NAIA being granted to the school next spring.
In its first year of intercollegiate athletics, IUPUC is participating as an associate member of the NAIA in men’s and women’s cross country, softball and baseball. Beginning next fall, IUPUC will add men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The RSC currently has 13 member institutions representing five states — Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The current Indiana member schools are IU Kokomo, IU East, IU Southeast, Oakland City University and St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.