Football sectionals set for Friday semifinals
The IHSAA state football tournament resumes Friday as sectionals move into semifinal rounds.
Five KT-area teams remain alive in the tournament. Peru, Tipton, Taylor and Carroll posted opening-round wins last week while Kokomo had a bye.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Anderson (2-4) at Kokomo (7-2)
• Peru (7-2) at Oak Hill (8-2)
• Tipton (9-1) at Alexandria (4-5)
• Taylor (1-5) at Union City (5-4)
• Carroll (7-3) at Traders Point Christian (5-5)
Brewer, Fowler shine for HCA at Franklin
FRANKLIN — Howard County Aquatics competed at the Franklin First Meet of Fall over the weekend at Franklin Community High School.
Charlie Brewer and Shanna Fowler led the local squad with first-place finishes. Brewer won the 50 backstroke in the 12- and 13-year-old boys division with a time of :28.78. Fowler had a pair of victories in the girls 10-11 division. She touched first in the 200 individual medley (2:52.21) and also the 100 breaststroke (1:30.01).
Also for HCA, Macee Reckard, Catherine Bath, Aubrey Simmons and Landon Munoz had top-16 finishes and scored points.
HCA has open registration through January. If interested, contact coach Trevor Trimpe at coachtrimpe.hcahurricanes@gmail.com.
IUK volleyball wins 10th straight match
OWENSBORO, Ky. — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team defeated Brescia 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-20) in a Rivers State Conference match Tuesday.
Winners of 10 in a row, the Cougars improved to 21-8 overall and 13-1 in the conference. The Cougars lead the conference’s West Division. They host IU Southeast on Friday and Midway on Saturday. Midway is second in the division and IU Southeast is third.
• IUK’s Kaley Lyons and Erinn Adam won conference honors for their play last week.
Lyons won Setter of the Week after totaling 39 assists in victories over WVU Tech and Rio Grande. She averaged 6.50 assists per set. Adam won Attacker of the Week after totaling 16 kills and just three errors in 26 attempts for a .500 hitting percentage. She averaged 3.20 kills per set and also totaled four blocks.
IUK’s Jones collects another RSC award
Indiana University Kokomo’s Brandi Jones won the River States Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for Oct. 18-24. It is her third award in as many weeks and the fourth one of the fall season.
The Maconaquah product won her third tournament of the fall to gain her latest conference honor. That came at the Chariot Run Challenge. She led wire-to-wire in the 54-hole event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.