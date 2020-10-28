Hale, Eldridge make soccer All-District 2
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association’s boys All-District 2 team includes Northwestern senior midfielder Jackson Hale and Carroll junior defender Will Eldridge.
Hale made the 25-player first team and Eldridge made the 15-player second team.
The all-district teams are not divided by classes. Hamilton County schools Noblesville, Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers combined for 10 first-team spots.
Local soccer officials to work state games
Three Kokomo soccer officials have been selected to work the IHSAA State Finals.
Austin Finley is part of the crew for the Class A girls game, which pits Park Tudor vs. Lafayette Central Catholic and is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Grand Park in Westfield. Greg Finley will work the Class A boys game, which has Argos vs. Providence. It’s at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fishers High School. And Zachary Barnes will work the Class 2A girls game, which has Cathedral vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Fishers.
Austin Finley is a 2011 Northwestern graduate who played for the Tigers. His father, Greg, is a 1979 Kokomo graduate. He was a part of Northwestern’s coaching staff when Austin played. And Barnes is a 2004 Kokomo graduate who played for the Wildkats.
They are members of the North Central Officials Association.
IUK men’s basketball wins season opener
LINCOLN, Ill. — IU Kokomo’s men’s basketball team beat Lincoln College 85-76 in overtime Monday for a 1-0 start to the season.
The senior trio of Allante Harper, Desean Hampton and Trequan Spivey led the Cougars. Harper scored 20 points and dished four assists, Hampton had a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds and Spivey scored 17 points including the game-tying basket late in regulation.
Freshman Dillon Ware offered a spark off the bench with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. He also had four assists.
The biggest key to the Cougars’ win was free throw shooting. They finished 34 of 38 (89.5%) with Spivey making 9 of 10.
“First and foremost, it was a surreal feeling being able to come together as a team and compete,” IUK coach Eric Echelbarger said in a story on IUK’s website. “The game was very physical and after a slow start we adjusted, got tougher, and made crucial plays down the stretch to get the win.”
IUK is off until Nov. 6-7 when it plays in the Ness Brothers Hall of Fame Classic at Huntington University.
IUK’s Jackson, Rudy win RSC awards
The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for Oct. 19-25 include IU Kokomo’s Lexi Jackson and Macee Rudy.
Jackson was named the Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week after winning the purple race in the Midwest XC Challenge at Taylor University. The Cougar junior and former Lewis Cass standout topped the 65-runner field with a time of 18:15.
Rudy made it two weeks in a row as the Volleyball Defender of the Week after helping the Cougars to a 3-0 week. The Cougar libero totaled 51 digs across the matches, averaging 6.38 digs per set. She served a perfect 1.000% and passed at 91.7% accuracy.
IUK’s volleyball team (13-0 overall, 11-0 RSC) has a showdown with fellow RSC unbeaten IU East (11-0, 10-0) on Friday at IUK.
Parker nets 20 in IWU debut
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Indiana Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team kicked off its season Tuesday with a 117-82 victory over Olivet Nazarene.
The NAIA Division II No. 3-ranked Wildcats had four players score 20 or more points led by Toledo transfer Dylan Alderson, who scored 26 in his Wildcat debut. Kyle Manges backed him with 25 points. In the process, he became the first player in IWU history to reach 2,500 career points. Seth Maxwell had 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Like Alderson, former Northwestern Tiger standout Tayson Parker also had a nice debut. The freshman guard scored 20 points. He made 7 of 11 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point land. He was 3 of 4 at the charity stripe.
IWU hosts Cornerstone University at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
