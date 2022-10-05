Kokomo up to No. 5 in Class 4A football
Kokomo’s football team moved up one spot to a tie for fifth place in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. New Palestine, Roncalli, NorthWood and East Central remained Nos. 1-4 and Kokomo tied New Prairie for No. 5.
Carroll remained No. 5 in Class A and Lewis Cass is receiving votes in Class 2A.
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Richmond at Kokomo
• Western at Tipton
• Eastern at Sheridan
• Tri-Central at Taylor
• Clinton Prairie at Carroll
• Hamilton Heights at Cass
• Manchester at Maconaquah
• Northfield at Peru
• 8 p.m. — NW at Rensselaer
IU Kokomo’s Jones wins RSC golf tourney
FLORENCE — IU Kokomo women’s golfer Brandi Jones continued her hot play by winning the River States Conference Fall Preview. The 36-hole tournament took place Monday and Tuesday at Belterra Resort.
In Monday’s opening round, Jones fired an 82, which left her in a tie for sixth place. She followed with a 4-over 76 in Tuesday’s final round to win by a stroke over Midway’s Bree Russell. Jones’ 76 was the lowest round of the tournament.
Jones has been on fire so far this fall with two victories and a runner-up finish through four tournaments. The Maconaquah product is right at home at Belterra Resort, having won there three times in the last two seasons. That includes the Fall Preview last year.
IUK took fourth place in the eight-team field. Midway won with a score of 657. Brescia University came in second and IU East finished third. IU Kokomo finished with a team score of 693, just two back of IU East.
Gracie Tucker had IUK’s next-best finish as she took 13th in the 44-player field with a total of 173 (85-88).
IU Kokomo’s Lechner receives RSC honor
The River States Conference named IU Kokomo’s Casey Lechner its Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
A former Western runner and an IUK senior, Lechner ran a personal-best of 19 minutes, 40 seconds at the Greater Louisville Classic. That put her in 28th place out of 356 runners in the 5,000-meter race. It also led the Cougars to 19th place in the 40-team field.
Indoor Tennis Center to hold open house
The Howard County Indoor Tennis Center will kick off its 2022-23 season with an open house from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Interested individuals can sign up for classes or memberships and also ask any questions.
