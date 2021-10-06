NCC, HC, HHC clashes headline Week 8 games
Three big conference games headline Friday’s football schedule as the season hits Week 8.
In the North Central Conference, Kokomo (6-1 overall, 3-1 NCC) visits Harrison (6-1, 3-0). The Raiders lead the NCC and the Wildkats are one of four teams with just league loss.
In this week’s Associated Press Class 5A rankings, Harrison is No. 3 and Kokomo is No. 8.
In the Hoosier Conference East Division, Western (5-2, 3-0) hosts Class 2A No. 4 Tipton (7-0, 3-0). The winner will take the East Division title and advance to play in the conference title game next week.
And in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Eastern (6-1, 5-0) hosts Sheridan (5-2, 4-1). The Comets sit alone at the top of the HHC standings while Sheridan and Carroll have one league loss each. The Comets can clinch at least a share of their third straight HHC title with a win.
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at Harrison
• Tipton at Western
• Sheridan at Eastern
• Taylor at Tri-Central
• Cass at Hamilton Heights
• Carroll at Clinton Prairie
• Maconaquah at Manchester
• Peru at Northfield
• 8 p.m. — Rensselaer at NW
IUK’s Smith, Williams earn RSC accolades
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference on Monday named its athletes of the week for Sept. 27-Oct. 4 and the honorees included a pair of IU Kokomo volleyball players.
The RSC named sophomore Alyvia Smith its Defender of the Week and named senior Kendal Williams its Setter of the Week. The Cougars had straight-set wins over St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Indiana), Point Park (Pennsylvania) and Carlow (Pennsylvania).
Smith put up 47 digs in three matches and nine sets. She averaged 5.22 digs per set. Williams had 75 total assists in nine sets with 41 of them in a sweep of Carlow. She averaged 8.33 assists per set and eclipsed 2,000 career assists.
The Cougars (14-8, 6-1 RSC) host Ohio Christian on Friday and host Ohio Valley on Saturday.
