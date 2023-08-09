Jackrabbits take win in final home game
The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the division-leading Kalamazoo Growlers 7-5 Tuesday in the Jackrabbits’ home finale in front of 1,578 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Tyler Cate, Tyler Ganus and Nolan Christianson had two hits apiece for Kokomo. Filip Sarota had a double and drove in two runs and Ganus, Karson Hesser and Jack Anderson drove in one run apiece. Hesser’s RBI was his 45th of the season, which is a franchise single-season record.
Recent Northwestern High School graduate A.J. Burkhalter started and pitched four innings. He allowed four hits and two runs, struck out three and walked three. Ian Asken followed with three scoreless innings of work and Victor Quinn pitched the final two innings.
Kokomo (26-42 overall, 13-21 second half) is on the road for its final four games — tonight and Thursday at the Rockford Rivets and Friday and Saturday at the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
• Kalamazoo beat Kokomo 7-3 Monday in front of a crowd of 675 at KMS. The Growlers scored three runs in the top of the ninth to break open a close game.
Tatsunori Nogishi had a double and single for Kokomo and Christianson and Tahj Borom had two singles apiece.
KHS basketball teams to host golf outing
The Joe Platt Kokomo Golf Outing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Kokomo C.C. Kokomo’s boys and girls basketball programs host the outing as a fundraising event.
The entry fee is $100 for a single player or $400 for a four-player team.
Kokomo is looking for sponsors for the outing. The Event Sponsor for $1,500 includes a four-player team, tee sign, four Kokomo basketball towels, and recognition. There are also levels of sponsorship for $600, $500, $250 and $150.
For more information, email Kokomo boys basketball coach John Peckinpaugh at jpeckinpaugh@kokomo.k12.in.us.
NW golfers win 3-team gathering
PERU — Northwestern’s girls golf team posted a score of 211 to beat Peru (219) and Tippecanoe Valley (247) in a match Tuesday at Rock Hollow G.C.
Berkley Wray led Northwestern with a 48. Anna Cobble shot 53 and Mia Shoaff and Olivia Lock followed with 55s.
Braves beat Wildkats in golf match at KCC
Defending Western Sectional champion Maconaquah topped Kokomo 194-258 in a girls golf match on Monday at Kokomo C.C. It was both teams’ season opener.
Rain earlier in the day made the course play long, but Mac standout Daisy Williams handled the challenge as she fired a 42 to win medalist.
“Daisy played her usual game of long drives and hitting greens,” Mac coach Tait Wagner said. “Her only mishap came on [No. 7] when he second short went just a bit long and she had a difficult chip back to the crowned green. This led to a double bogey, but she bounced right back and parred the next hole.”
Miranda Stoll backed Williams with a 44 and the Braves also counted Finley Dobbs’ 52 and Aubrey Stoll’s 56.
Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy led Kokomo with a 52. Matilda Stout (62), Jacey Cody (72) and Zoey Ausbrook (72) followed for the Kats.
Rossville wins 3-team match at Chippendale
Rossville (205) beat Eastern (217) and Taylor in a three-team girls golf match between Hoosier Heartland Conference teams on Monday at Chippendale G.C.
Cora Bartrum led Eastern with a 51, Sophie Kretz backed her with a 52, Teagan Bedwell shot 55 and Alaina Schemehorn shot 59.
