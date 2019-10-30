Football sectionals down to semifinals
The IHSAA football tournament continues Friday with sectional semifinals.
There are six KT-area teams still alive. The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Kokomo (2-7) at McCutcheon (5-4)
• Western (6-3) at Lebanon (4-5)
• Heritage (2-8) at Peru (5-5)
• Cass (9-1) at Rochester (4-6)
• Eastern (10-0) at Alexandria (6-4)
• Tipton (6-4) at Eastbrook (8-2)
NW-Logan scrimmage moved to today
The Northwestern girls basketball team’s preseason scrimmage against Logansport, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been moved up to today. The teams will meet at 6 p.m. at Northwestern.
Area players make all-state tennis
The Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s 2019 all-state boys selections include six KT-area players making honorable mention.
Kokomo juniors Jon Callane and Pablo Ketterer, Maconaquah senior Cole Borden and Peru senior Ryan Smith made honorable mention in singles and Peru seniors Christopher Dicken and Greyson Spohn made it in doubles.
Previously, those players made the All-District 3 team, which made them eligible for all-state consideration.
Volley group names academic all-state
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s 2019 academic all-state selections include 10 KT-area players.
The academic all-state team is open to seniors only. To make the team, a player had to meet criteria that included a minimum GPA of 3.5 and a minimum SAT score of 1,110 or ACT of 24.
The IHSVCA honored a total of 428 players from 197 schools. The area players on the team are Carroll’s Kelsey Hammond, Eastern’s Allison Bratcher, Grace Kuhlman and Baylie Stanley, Northwestern’s Madison Layden, Klair Merrell, Lexy Robinson and Rachel Hughes, Tipton’s Claire Norred and Western’s Halle Rezo.
Finley, Hickner earn state soccer games
Kokomo’s Greg Finley and Flora’s Pat Hickner of the North Central Indiana Officials Association will call games in the IHSAA Soccer State Finals on Friday at Fishers High School.
Finley is part of the crew for the Class A boys game and Hickner is part of the crew for the Class A girls game.
IUK men’s golfers close fall season
COHUTTA, Ga. — The IU Kokomo men’s golf team took eighth place in Alice Lloyd College’s 11-team invitational at the Nob North G.C. The two-day tournament concluded Tuesday. The Cougars posted rounds of 316 and 321 for a 36-hole total of 637.
Riley Tomlinson led IUK and tied for 19th place overall with scores of 78-76-154. Alec Weddell was second low for IUK, finishing in a tie for 32nd with a two-round tally of 157 (72-85).
IUK’s Jackson wins RSC weekly award
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo sophomore Lexi Jackson is the River States Conference’s pick for Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for Oct. 21-27.
The Lewis Cass product topped a field of 148 runners to win the white race at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge. She finished the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 50 seconds.
ISU’s Hansen has big week
TERRE HAUTE — Indiana State women’s cross country runner Cami Hansen had a nice showing in the Sycamores’ final tuneup before the Missouri Valley Conference meet.
The Sycamore senior and Taylor High School product ran in Butler’s invitational on Friday. She was third for ISU and 20th overall in a field of 42 runners. She covered Butler’s 5K course in 19:24.2.
Hansen complemented her athletic outing with academic recognition in the form of an MVC Presidents Council Academic Excellence Award, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement as a student-athlete.
Niedens hits ace at Wildcat
Mike Niedens recently hit his first hole-in-one while playing at Wildcat Creek G.C. He used a 7-iron to ace No. 3, which played 160 yards. Mike Gaines, David Owens and Dana Sutton witnessed the shot.
Cincy Christian closing doors
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Christian University is closing its doors at the conclusion of the fall semester.
The Cincinnati Business Courier reported CCU sent a letter to students on Monday notifying them that it will “cease offering accredited degree programs following the Fall 2019 semester.”
CCU’s sports teams are members of the River States Conference, which is IU Kokomo’s conference.
