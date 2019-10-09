IUK’s Jackson, Jones earn league awards
The River States Conference on Tuesday announced its athletes of the week for Sept. 30-Oct. 6 and a pair of IU Kokomo athletes were among the winners.
IUK sophomore Lexi Jackson was the pick for Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. The Lewis Cass product led all RSC runners competing in the Greater Louisville Classic on Saturday. She had a time of 18 minutes, 41 seconds in the 5,000-meter race and placed 18th of 533 runners.
IUK junior Brandi Jones was the pick for Women’s Golfer of the Week after winning the RSC Fall Preview. The Maconaquah product shot rounds of 79 and 76 to win by two shots.
IUK volleyball squad stays perfect in RSC
IUK’s volleyball team beat Cincinnati Christian 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 in a River States Conference match Tuesday night in Cougar Gym.
Lizzy Sokeland floored 10 kills and Mallorie Havens backed her with nine kills to highlight IUK’s attack. Abby Bowyer had 16 assists and Kendal Williams had 15. Williams led the defense with nine digs and Zoie Zimmerman, Kristi Elson and Macee Rudy added six digs apiece.
Winners of seven in a row, the Cougars improved to 16-5 overall and 6-0 in the conference. IUK leads the West Division by one game over IU East and Brescia.
IUK men’s golf team fares well in tourney
FLORENCE — IU Kokomo’s men’s golf team had a nice showing in the River States Conference Fall Preview at the Belterra Resort. The two-day event concluded Tuesday.
The Cougars found themselves in fifth place after the first round with a score of 309. They bounced back to post the second round’s best score (297) for a two-day total of 606, good for a share of second place in the nine-team field. IU East took the title with a score of 599.
IUK showed good balance. Nate Slack (Tipton) tied for fourth place with a score of 147 (rounds of 74 and 73). Sam Seagave (Kokomo) took sixth place (76-73, 149). Alec Weddell (Tipton) tied for seventh (73-77, 150). And Cam Weddell (Tipton) tied for 11th (78-73, 151).
TRC announces tennis honors
Peru’s boys tennis team won the Three Rivers Conference title with a 6-0 record and Maconaquah was runner-up at 5-1. Their dominance carried over to the All-TRC selections.
The All-TRC team had four singles players and three doubles teams. Maconaquah’s Cole Borden was the top singles selection and Peru’s Ryan Smith was the third. And Peru took two of the three doubles spots — Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn were the top selection and Gabe Baker and Ben Beckman were the third.
The conference also named honorable mention, which had six singles players and one doubles team. Peru singles player Leif Astrup and the Mac team of Brennan Bailey and Wesley Yoars both received honorable mention.
