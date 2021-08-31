IUK volley players earn RSC honors
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo women’s volleyball players Erinn Adam and Kaley Lyons were both honored by the River States Conference Monday when the league announced its weekly awards.
Adam was named Attacker of the Week after collecting 39 kills over four matches as IUK went 3-1 at the Marian Knight Invitational to start the season. She had just seven errors in 79 attempts for a .405 hitting percentage.
Lyons was named Setter of the Week after dishing 57 assists in the four matches. In 13 sets of action, Lyons averaged 4.4 assists per set.
The Cougars next play in the Bethel Invite this Friday and Saturday.
Women’s league seeks bowlers
The Steel Magnolias women’s bowling league is seeking more bowlers for its upcoming season. The league features three-member teams and rolls at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Heritage Lanes, beginning Sept. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.