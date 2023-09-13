Grid teams set for Week 5 play
Three big games headline the KT area’s Week 5 football schedule.
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Class A No. 3 Carroll (4-0, 2-0 HHC) visits Eastern (3-1, 2-0) for a clash between two of the league’s four remaining unbeatens.
In the Three Rivers Conference, Class 3A No. 11 Peru (4-0, 3-0) visits rival Maconaquah (3-1, 3-0) for a clash between two of the league’s three remaining unbeatens.
And in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Western (2-2, 0-0) hosts Class 3A No. 8 Hamilton Heights (4-0, 1-0). The winner will take early control of the division race.
Also Friday, Class 4A No. 3 Kokomo visits rival Marion for a North Central Conference game. Kokomo (4-0 overall) and Harrison share the NCC lead with 2-0 records. Marion is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
The following is Friday’s area schedule:
• Kokomo at Marion
• Hamilton Heights at Western
• F.W. Blackhawk Ch. at NW
• Carroll at Eastern
• Clinton Central at Taylor
• Peru at Maconaquah
• Cass at Rochester
• Tri-Central at Delphi
• Tipton at Lafayette CC
Tickets on sale for HOF ceremony
The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 28 at Creative Financial Centre. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and will be proceeded by a social hour with light refreshments beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and are available by calling Ron Barsh at 765-453-4739.
Anthony Shumaker, Chad Shepherd, Lisa Thompson Bickel, Jim Calaway, Gary Merrell, Erwin Cox and James Robinson compose the class of 2023.
IUK soccer wins at Huntington
HUNTINGTON — Keely Hoopingarner scored a hat trick to lead IU Kokomo past Huntington University 3-1 in a women’s soccer match Tuesday.
Following a scoreless first half, Hoopingarner scored at 51:16, 65:22 and 69:15 to put the Cougars ahead 3-0. The middle goal came on a penalty kick.
IUK (2-3-3) next plays on Sept. 21 at IU East.
2 IUK athletes earn RSC awards
The River States Conference on Monday honored IU Kokomo athletes Hannah Wells and Alyvia Smith for their accomplishments in competition from Sept. 4-10.
The RSC named Wells its Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week after she set a school record for a 6K by running 22:42 at the IWU Twilight. She finished in eighth place.
Smith repeated as the Volleyball Defender of the Week after collecting 5.50 digs per set in a 4-0 weekend for the Cougars. She totaled 77 digs in the four matches and had just two reception errors all week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.