Cardinals’ Parrott 8th in Redbird Invite
NORMAL, Ill — Former Kokomo standout Kiah Parrott scored a top-10 finish in the 15-team Redbird Fall Invitational at Weibring G.C. Sunday and Monday.
Parrott led Ball State’s women’s golf team with a plus-eight 224 over the three-round tourney to finish in a tie for eighth place. She opened with a 74, shot 77 in the second round and closed with a 73. Her score helped the Cardinals take 10th as a team with a score of 933.
Butler’s Reese Wilson was medalist with a 1-under 215, leading the Bulldogs to the team title with an 898, one stroke ahead of Eastern Kentucky.
BSU’s Bellar 18th in Fla. invitational
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. — Former Peru state champion Kash Bellar finished 18th in the Streamsong Invitational to lead the Ball State men’s golf team at the Streamsong Blue Course. Ball State finished 11th out of 13 schools in the meet, which concluded Tuesday.
Bellar shot rounds of 68, 69 and 70 for a 9-under 207. Also for BSU, Tipton’s Griffin Hare was tied for 55th after rounds of 75, 75 and 69 for a 3-over 219.
“I was impressed by Kash’s performance this week against a field of strong teams and players from southern-school programs,” BSU coach Mike Fleck said.
Led by medalist Ben James’ 20-under 196, Virginia won the tournament with an 808, seven shots ahead of Lipscomb. Ball State shot 868.
Lewis Cass moves into Class 2A top 10
Off to a 4-0 start, Lewis Cass’ football team cracked the Class 2A top 10 in this week’s Associated Press rankings. The Kings are No. 10.
Also this week, Kokomo (4-0) dropped two spots to No. 7 in Class 4A, Carroll (4-0) remains No. 8 in Class A and Eastern (3-1) is receiving votes in Class 2A.
Eastern visits Carroll on Friday for a key Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Sheridan leads the HHC at 3-0 and Eastern, Carroll and Clinton Prairie are tied for second with 2-0 marks.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Marion at Kokomo
• Eastern at Carroll
• Northwestern at Cass
• Western at H. Heights
• Taylor at Clinton Central
• Maconaquah at Peru
• Lafayette CC at Tipton
• Delphi at Tri-Central
IUK women’s soccer beats Huntington
IU Kokomo beat Huntington University 3-0 in a non-conference women’s soccer match Tuesday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Morgan Scruggs, Ashlyn Morefield and Keely Hoopingarner scored a goal apiece. Kaiya Bogers assisted on Scruggs’ goal. In goal, Kailee Moore recorded seven saves for the clean sheet.
IUK (3-1-2) hosts Bluffton University at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Cougars claim pair of RSC awards
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo volleyball players Alyvia Smith and Allison Richman each took home one of the River States Conference’s weekly awards Tuesday after helping the Cougars go 3-1 in tournament action in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this past weekend.
Smith was named the Defender of the Week for the third week in a row. The Cougar libero had 86 digs for the week, averaging 5.38 per set, and added nine assists and six aces.
Richman was named the Setter of the Week. She averaged 10.43 assists per set and had 146 total over four matches. She also averaged 2.07 digs, 1 block and added 14 kills. She had more than 30 digs in each of the four matches.
The Cougars (9-3) host a pair of opponents Saturday, starting with RSC East rival IU East at noon for their home opener.
