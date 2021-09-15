Unbeaten Kats move into Class 5A Top 10
Kokomo’s football team cracked the Class 5A Top 10 in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. The Wildkats (4-0) are No. 8. Fellow North Central Conference school Harrison is No. 10.
Kokomo has a tough test Friday as Lafayette Jeff visits. The Bronchos are just 1-3, but they’re averaging 36.3 points per game. Harrison beat Jeff 56-41 last week, ending the Bronchos’ 33-game North Central Conference winning streak.
Also in this week’s AP rankings, Tipton (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 2A and Carroll (4-0) is one spot outside the Top 10 in Class A. Both have road tests Friday — Tipton plays at Lafayette Central Catholic for a matchup of dominant defense (Blue Devils) vs. high-scoring offense (Knights), while Carroll visits Eastern for a key Hoosier Heartland Conference clash.
Taylor canceled its game vs. Clinton Central on Friday because of COVID concerns. It’s the fourth cancelation in five weeks for the Titans.
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo
• Hamilton Heights at Western
• Cass at Northwestern
• Tipton at Lafayette CC
• Carroll at Eastern
• Peru at Maconaquah
• Tri-Central at Delphi
IUK volleyball wins River States opener
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team breezed past visiting Brescia 25-12, 25-6, 25-20 Tuesday for a 1-0 start in River States Conference play.
Jocelyn Hack and Morgan Weir floored seven kills apiece to lead a balanced Cougar attack. Erinn Adam had six kills, Lorelei Porter had five kills and four other players had at least three kills. Kaley Lyons ran the offense and finished with 33 assists.
Defensively, Hack stuffed four blocks, Alyvia Smith had 12 digs and nine serve receptions and Alexa Roberts had 11 serve receptions.
IUK (8-5) continues league play with two road matches later this week — at Midway on Friday and at IU Southeast on Saturday.
