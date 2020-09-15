Devils, Trojans move into Top 10 polls
Tipton and Tri-Central moved into the Top 10 in their respective classes in this week's Associated Press state football rankings.
Tipton (2-1) is No. 10 in Class 2A and Tri-Central (4-0) is No. 10 in Class A.
Also from the area, Eastern (4-0) is No. 11 in Class 2A and Western (4-0) is co-No. 14 in Class 4A.
The following is Friday's area schedule.
• Kokomo at Lafayette Jeff
• Western at Hamilton Heights
• Northwestern at Cass
• Eastern at Carroll
• Taylor at Clinton Central
• Lafayette Catholic at Tipton
• Delphi at Tri-Central
• Maconaquah at Peru
Conaway ties for 4th in GolfWeek tourney
WESTFIELD — Tipton's Maverick Conaway carded rounds of 2-under 70 and 5-over 77 to finish in a tie for fourth place in the boys 14- and 15-year old division of the GolfWeek Junior Tour event over the weekend at Chatham Hills C.C.
Conaway's two-round total was good for a share of eighth when combining the 14-15 division with the 16-19 division.
