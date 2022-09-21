Cass, Carroll rise in grid rankings
Kokomo (5-0) remained at No. 7 in Class 4A, Lewis Cass (5-0) rose three spots to No. 7 in Class 2A and Carroll (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 6 in Class A in this week’s Associated Press football rankings.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• McCutcheon at Kokomo
• Cass at Western
• Tipton at Northwestern
• Carroll at Tri-Central
• Clinton Central at Eastern
• Taylor at Sheridan
• N. Miami at Maconaquah
• Peru at Southwood
HOF banquet tickets remain on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction banquet on Oct. 29 at Creative Financial Centre, 2704 S. Goyer Rd.
Following a social hour at 5:30 p.m., the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Joe Thatcher, Brett Colby, Brett Etherington, Chet Gabriel, Tim McFarland and Craig Severns compose this year’s induction class.
Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling Ron Barsh at 765-453-4739.
H.S. bowling callouts are Friday, Saturday
The Indiana high school bowling program will hold a pair of callout sessions this week at Heritage Lanes. The first is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Friday and the second is planned for 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The local conference includes Western, Kokomo, Taylor, Eastern, Northwestern, Tri-Central, Tipton and Lewis Cass. All schools are looking for more bowlers.
IUK volleyball sweeps IUSB
IU Kokomo’s volleyball team breezed past visiting IU South Bend 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-16) in a non-conference match Tuesday.
The Cougars had a balanced attack. Sidney Gerig and Tori Wilkinson had seven kills apiece, Kelsey Hammond and Allison Richman had six apiece and Audrey Strawsma and Lorelei Porter had five each. Kaley Lyons (19 assists) and Richman (14 assists) split the setting. Defensively, Alyvia Smith had 18 digs, Strawsma had five block assists and Richman had four block assists.
Kokomo (12-3) visits Midway University on Friday for a River States Conference match. IUK is 1-0 in league play.
RSC honors 5 from IUK teams
The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for Sept. 12-18 included five IU Kokomo athletes.
The Cougars’ volleyball team had three award winners. Alyvia Smith won Defender of the Week for the fourth straight week, Kaley Lyons captured Setter of the Week and Lexi Broyles won Attacker of the Week.
The Cougars won a pair of matches, including their RSC opener vs. IU East. Smith totaled 54 digs over the two matches, Lyons totaled 41 assists while splitting time at setter and also had 21 digs and Broyles floored 22 kills with a .327 attack percentage.
Brandi Jones won Women’s Golfer of the Week after winning the Eagle Glen Invitational at Winona Lake with a two-round total of 149. She fired a three-under 69, her career-best, in the opening round.
Karlie Kellett was chosen as Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. She played every minute in a pair of shutout wins — 3-0 over Huntington and 4-0 over Bluffton.
