Kokomo looking for new opponent
Kokomo’s football team was scheduled to host Anderson on Friday, but the Indians have canceled because of COVID issues. The Wildkats are looking for a new opponent.
Peru is in the same boat after Rochester had to cancel. The Zebras last week canceled games vs. Tippecanoe Valley last week and vs. Peru this week. The Bengal Tigers are looking for a new opponent.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Western at Cass
• Northwestern at Tipton
• Eastern at Clinton Central
• Sheridan at Taylor
• Tri-Central at Carroll
• Maconaquah at North Miami
IU Kokomo volley takes 3-0 win
OAKLAND CITY — Indiana University Kokomo’s volleyball beat Oakland City 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-17) in a Rivers State Conference match Tuesday.
Erinn Adam hit .846 on the night with 12 kills and just one error in 13 total attacks. Morgan Weir had 10 kills, Jocelyn Hack had seven kills and Audrey Strawsma and Sidney Gerig had six kills apiece. Kaley Lyons dished 19 assists and Kendal Williams had 10 assists.
Defensively, Alyvia Smith had 13 digs and Alexa Roberts had 11 digs and 18 serve receptions.
The Cougars (10-6 overall, 3-1 RSC) step out of conference to host Saint Xavier University at 6 p.m. Friday.
Taylor U. legend Patterson dies
Former Taylor University men’s basketball coach Paul Patterson died Monday, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame reported Monday night.
A 2014 Hall of Fame inductee, Patterson ended a 34-year career on Taylor’s bench after the 2012-2013 season, retiring with 734 wins and a .662 winning percentage. Patterson guided the Trojans to 15 league championships, 14 trips to NAIA national tournaments, a pair of Sweet 16 appearances and one NAIA Final Four.
