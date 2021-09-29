Logansport-Kokomo tops Week 7 slate
Kokomo’s football team hosts Class 4A No. 8-ranked Logansport on Friday for a key North Central Conference clash.
Logan and Class 5A No. 5 Harrison share the NCC lead with 3-0 records. Lafayette Jeff and Arsenal Tech follow with 3-1 records and Kokomo is 2-1.
Kokomo is in position to shake up the league race. After facing Logan this week, the Kats visit Harrison next week.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Logansport at Kokomo
• Western at Northwestern
• Hamilton Heights at Tipton
• West Lafayette at Cass
• Eastern at Tri-Central
• Clinton Central at Carroll
• Clinton Prairie at Taylor
• Tipp. Valley at Maconaquah
• Southwood at Peru
IUK volley improves to 4-1 in River States
WEST TERRE HAUTE — IU Kokomo’s volleyball team beat Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-23) in a River States Conference match Tuesday.
Audrey Strawsma led the Cougars’ attack with seven kills. Sidney Gerig had six kills and Erinn Adam had five. Kendal Williams and Kaley Lyons combined for 23 assists. Defensively, Adam was a force with six blocks (three solos) and Alyvia Smith had 18 digs.
IUK (12-8, 4-1 RSC) will continue conference play when it hosts Point Park on Friday and Carlow on Saturday.
