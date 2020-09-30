Conference clashes top Week 7 games
Football conference races are nearing the finish line. Front-runners in the Hoosier, Hoosier Heartland and Three Rivers conferences are set for important clashes Friday.
In the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Class 2A No. 8-ranked Tipton visits Hamilton Heights. The rivals share the division lead with 2-0 records. The winner will have the outright lead with one more game to play.
In the HHC, Class 2A No. 9 Eastern hosts Tri-Central. Eastern leads the league with a 4-0 record and TC is 3-1. The Trojans are one of four teams with just one league loss.
And in the TRC, Peru visits Class A No. 3 Southwood. Peru and Tippecanoe Valley are tied for second in the league with 4-1 records while Southwood is setting the pace at 4-0.
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Kokomo at Logansport
• Western at Northwestern
• Tri-Central at Eastern
• Taylor at Clinton Prairie
• Tipton at Hamilton Heights
• Maconaquah at Tipp. Valley
• Peru at Southwood
• Cass at West Lafayette
• Carroll at Clinton Central
NW football’s Robison plans to step down
Northwestern football coach Austen Robison will step down following the end of the season.
Athletic director Dan Armstrong said Robison cited a desire for more family time as the primary reason. Robison also is looking to focus on his role as the school’s strength coordinator. It was that role that brought him to the school in 2018. He also was an assistant football coach. When coach Patrick Rosner was put on leave one week into that season, Robison took over. He has a 1-24 record over three seasons including 0-6 this year.
“Coach Robison took on a tough task without hesitation and has worked hard to make Northwestern football better each and every day,” Armstrong said in a press release. “We look forward to Coach Robison finishing the 2020 season strong and then getting back to the work of getting Northwestern athletes strong and conditioned.”
Armstrong said the Tigers’ coaching search will begin at the conclusion of the season.
Tri-Central in need of girls hoops coach
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central is seeking a girls basketball coach for the 2020-2021 school year following the recent resignation of Jason Bales. The job posting will close at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Interested candidates should e-mail a letter of interest along with a résumé to principal Adam Long at along@tccs.k12.in.us and athletic director Gary Rhew at grhew@tccs.k12.in.us.
Past coaching experience is preferred. Also, an applicant must pass an expanded Indiana Criminal History Check. The form is available on the Tri-Central Community Schools’ website.
Green Acres sees 3 golfers hit aces
Shawn Padfield, John Roseberry and John Lowe recently knocked in aces at Green Acres G.C.
Padfield’s hole-in-one came on No. 12, which played 130 yards. He used an 8-hybrid. Lisa Fugate and Dee Fugate witnessed the shot.
Roseberry’s hole-in-one came on No. 4. He used a 5-iron to knock in the 162-yard shot. Mark Hoover, Michelle Hoover, Sara Roseberry and Gianna Roseberry witnessed the shot.
And Lowe aced No. 4, using a 7-iron for the 132-yard shot. Dan Lowe, John White and Curtis Oaks witnessed it.
IUK’s Porter, Jones win RSC awards
The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for Sept. 21-27 included Indiana University Kokomo volleyball player Lorelei Porter.
Porter won the attacker award after helping the Cougars post a pair of wins. The freshman outside hitter had 10 kills and just three errors in a sweep over Rio Grande (Ohio) and then 15 kills in a four-set victory over WVU Tech. She averaged 3.57 kills per set and also had five blocks in each match.
IUK (5-0 overall, 4-0 RSC) hosts league foes Brescia and IU Southeast on Friday and Saturday.
Fellow IUK athlete Brandi Jones also was recognized. She won the women’s golfer of the week award, which included all fall competitions so far.
The Maconaquah product fired a 2-over 74 to win medalist in the IU East Fall Classic on Sept. 18. Earlier, she placed third with rounds of 77 and 71 at the Players Club Invitational on Sept. 11-12 and then shot 81-77 for fourth place at the Battle at Blackthorn on Sept. 14-15.
