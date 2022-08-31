AP football top 10s include Kats, Cougars
Kokomo’s football team is No. 6 in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings. The Wildkats (2-0) are up three spots from last week.
Kokomo visits Logansport on Friday to begin North Central Conference play. The Berries also are off to a 2-0 start. They are five spots outside the Class 4A top 10.
Also this week, Carroll (2-0) is tied for No. 9 in Class A and Lewis Cass (2-0) is three spots outside the top 10 in Class 2A.
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at Logansport
• Northwestern at Lafayette CC
• Delphi at Eastern
• Carroll at Taylor
• Cass at Benton Central
• Tipton at Twin Lakes
• Tri-Central at Sheridan
• Northfield at Maconaquah
• Peru at Tippecanoe Valley
• 7:30 — Western at West Lafayette
IUK’s Gill, Smith win RSC awards
Two IU Kokomo athletes were recognized Tuesday by the River States Conference in the league’s weekly awards. Brooke Gill was named the Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, and Alyvia Smith was named the Volleyball Defender of the Week
Smith was the Cougars’ defensive leader as IUK opened the season by going 3-1 in Taylor University’s weekend tournament. Brown totaled 67 digs in the four matches, leading the team in digs in each match. She had 21 digs in a four-set win over St. Thomas, 15 in a sweep of Clarke, 20 in a five-set loss to No. 22 Taylor, and 11 in a sweep of Concordia of Michigan.
The IUK volleyball squad plays Campbellsville University of Kentucky and Bethel University on Friday to open play in the Liz Hossler Labor Day Classic in Mishawaka.
Gill helped the Cougar soccer squad go unbeaten in three matches last week, with just three goals against. The Cougars tied Michigan-Dearborn 1-1 on Aug. 20 and tied Holy Cross 2-2 Wednesday, then closed their first week of action by rolling IU South Bend 6-0 on Saturday.
The IUK soccer squad visits Stephens College of Missouri on Thursday.
Wildkats’ Platt outing is Sept. 17 at KCC
The Joe Platt Kokomo Basketball Golf Outing has been scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Kokomo Country Club. The outing benefits the Wildkat boys and girls basketball programs.
The Platt outing is accepting registration for individuals and teams. The individual cost is $100 and the team cost is $400. The outing is also seeking event sponsors with several options. For more information call the Kokomo High School athletic office at 765-455-8053.
