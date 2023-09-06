Wildkats hold at No. 3; Cougars rise to No. 3
Kokomo’s football team remained at No. 3 in Class 4A and Carroll rose one spot to No. 3 in Class A in this week’s Associated Press state football rankings. In addition, Peru moved to one spot outside the Top 10 in Class 3A.
All three of those teams are home Friday for conference games. Kokomo hosts Muncie Central in North Central Conference play, Carroll and rival Delphi meet in the Hoosier Heartland Conference, and Peru entertains Wabash in the Three Rivers Conference.
The following is a look at Friday’s area schedule.
• Muncie Central at Kokomo
• Taylor at Eastern
• Hamilton Heights at NW
• Western at Benton Central
• Delphi at Carroll
• Tri-Central at Clinton Prairie
• North Miami at Cass
• Wabash at Peru
• Whitko at Maconaquah
• Tipton at Tippecanoe Valley
IUK golf great Jones is team’s new coach
IU Kokomo on Tuesday announced the selection of Brandi Jones as the Cougars’ next women’s golf coach.
Jones is a former Maconaquah High School and IUK standout. She has been at IUK since the 2018 season. Taking advantage of the revised COVID-19 policies, she was able to earn both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees over her six seasons.
Jones owns all individual, season and career records for the women’s program. She was the River States Conference individual champion in 2022 and ‘23, which qualified her for the NAIA national tournament those years. In her Cougar finale, she tied for 19th in the 2023 national tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
“Ever since I started at IU Kokomo, my dream has been to leave the program better than I found it. I strived to achieve this as a player, and I am blessed to have the opportunity to pursue this goal as a coach,” Jones said in a story on IUK’s website.
IUK’s Lyons, Smith earn RSC awards
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Kokomo volleyball players Kaley Lyons and Alyvia Smith earned honors from the River States Conference after helping the Cougars go 2-2 in the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Classic at Bellevue, Nebraska.
Lyons was selected as the Setter of the Week after recording 94 assists over the four matches. She averaged 6.27 assists per set in a 6-2 offense. She also totaled 46 digs for 3.07 per set. Smith was selected as Defender of the Week after totaling 86 digs and posting a passing rating above 2.0 for the weekend. She averaged 5.73 digs per set.
