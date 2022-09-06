Kats, Cougars rise in football rankings
Kokomo (3-0) and Carroll (3-0) both moved up one spot in this week’s Associated Press football state rankings. The Wildkats are No. 5 in Class 4A and the Cougars are No. 8 in Class A.
Cass (3-0) is one spot outside of the Class 2A top 10. Eastern (2-1) also is receiving votes in Class 2A.
The No. 1-ranked teams this week are: Brownsburg (6A); Whiteland (5A); New Palestine (4A); West Lafayette (3A); Linton (2A); and Indianapolis Lutheran (A).
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at Muncie Central
• Eastern at Taylor
• Benton Central at Western
• Hamilton Heights at NW
• Cass at Tipton
• Clinton Prairie at Tri-Central
• Maconaquah at Whitko
• Peru at North Miami
• 7:30 — So. Wells at Carroll
Cougars take 3 of RSC’s weekly awards
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Three IU Kokomo players were selected Tuesday as River States Conference Players of the Week in the league’s weekly awards.
IUK’s Keely Hoopingarner was named the Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and teammate Erica Bolinger was named the Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. On the court, back row ace Alyvia Smith was named the Volleyball Defender of the Week.
Smith repeated as the winner of volleyball’s defensive honor after another strong stretch in the backrow for the Cougars. She had 78 digs in four matches while the Cougars went 3-1 at Bethel University’s tournament, and added six aces and 10 assists.
Hoopingarner was the soccer offensive player of the week after collecting two goals in a 4-0 victory over Stephens. It was her second straight outing with two goals. Bolinger was the defensive player of the week after collecting six saves and recording a shutout in the same match. It was the Cougars’ second straight shutout.
IUK’s soccer squad returns to the field at 7 p.m. Thursday against Siena Heights in Adrian, Michigan.
The Cougar volleyballers are next in action at 5 p.m. Friday against Saint Xavier of Illinois to start a two-day tournament at Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.