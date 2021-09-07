Western replaces BC with new opponent
Western’s football team will face New Castle on Saturday at New Castle. It’s a 1 p.m. kickoff. Both teams are 1-2.
Like Western, New Castle is a Class 4A team. The Trojans replace Benton Central on the Panthers’ schedule. BC had to cancel for COVID reasons.
In other football news, Tipton (3-0) remains No. 5 in this week’s Class 2A rankings from the Associated Press. Kokomo (3-0) is one spot outside the Top 10 in Class 5A.
The state’s No. 1-ranked teams are the same this week — Center Grove in 6A, Cathedral in 5A, Roncalli in 4A, Gibson Southern in 3A, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in 2A and South Adams in the small school class.
The following is this week’s area football schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY
• Kokomo at McCutcheon
• Northwestern at Ham. Heights
• Taylor at Eastern
• Tipton at Cass
• Tri-Central at Clinton Prairie
• Peru at North Miami
• Whitko at Maconaquah
• 7:30 — Carroll at Southern Wells
SATURDAY
• 1 p.m. — Western at New Castle
4 IUK athletes win RSC weekly honors
The River States Conference on Monday announced its athletes of the week for Aug. 30 through Sept. 5 and the honorees included four IU Kokomo athletes.
Brandi Jones won the women’s golf award. The graduate student was the individual winner in the IU East Fall Invitational. She had rounds of 1-under 71 and 1-over 73 to win by six stokes. It was the Maconaquah product’s seventh career tournament victory.
Erica Bolinger won the defensive award for women’s soccer. The Cougar goalkeeper made 12 saves in a 1-1, double-overtime draw vs. Lawrence Tech.
Alivia Smith and Kaley Lyons received volleyball recognition — Smith as the defender of the week and Lyons as the setter of the week. They helped the NAIA No. 24-ranked Cougars go 3-1 at Bethel’s Liz Hossler Labor Day Classic. Smith totaled 56 digs in 14 sets for an average of four digs per set. Lyons repeated as setter of the week after recording 103 assists in four matches with a high of 30 in a 3-0 sweep of Concordia (Michigan).
Snow aces No. 8 at Country Club
Judy Snow hit a hole-in-one while playing at the Kokomo Country Club. The shot came on No. 8, which played 102 yards, and she used a 5-hybrid. Ellen Hart witnessed the shot.
It was Snow’s first ace at KCC.
