Tipton joins Cass in Class 2A Top 10
The Hoosier Conference East Division football game between Tipton and Cass on Friday night at Cass will be a Class 2A top-10 clash.
Cass (3-0) remained No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press Class 2A poll. Tipton (3-0) moved into the top 10 at No. 8.
Evansville Mater Dei (3-0) jumped past Indianapolis Scecina (3-0) for the No. 1 spot in Class 2A. The other No. 1 teams this week are Avon (6A), New Palestine (5A), Mooresville (4A), Bishop Chatard (3A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).
Vikings waive Dillon to open roster spot
The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday waived rookie tight end Brandon Dillon. The Carroll High School and Marian University product earned a spot on the 53-man roster out of training camp and played seven offensive snaps in the Vikings’ 28-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the season’s opening week.
The Vikings waived Dillon to make room for center Brett Jones. The team signed the free agent on Tuesday.
Dillon is on waivers and could be picked up by another team. If he is unclaimed, the Vikings could bring him back as part of their practice squad.
Local swim club eyes new season
The Howard County Aquatics swim club will hold an informational meeting about the 2019-20 short-court season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kokomo High School’s pool. The meeting is designed for parents and guardians to meet the coaches and to learn more about the club.
Tryouts for new swimmers also will be available Tuesday as well as signups for returning members.
The club offers a variety of swim levels including lessons, developmental and competition.
4 local pitchers win state titles
Four members of the Kokomo Horseshoe Club won championships at the Indiana State Horseshoe Tournament held in Highland Park on Saturday and Sunday. The tourney had 71 entrants.
Dan Myers went 5-0 with a ringer percentage of 70.6 to win the Elder division championship. Ron Kiser went 6-0 in winning the Elder Class B title. Doug Harris went 5-0 to win the Class D men’s title. And Tim Swisher was 5-2 to win the Class H mixed-length title.
Four more members of the Kokomo club were runners-up. Rick Mills was second in Elders Class A with a 3-2 record. John Bolen was second in Elders Class C with a 3-2 mark. Charlene Brown took second in the Class F mixed-length division with a 4-2 mark. And Mary Miller was second in the Class H mixed-length division with a 4-3 record.
