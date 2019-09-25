Western’s Buddy Walk to help raise funds
RUSSIAVILLE — Western School Corp. will host a Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome on Oct. 5. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk will follow at 9 a.m. It will take place behind the primary school.
School families, staff and the extended community are invited to attend. Organizers request that walkers donate $5 when they register. All proceeds from the event will go toward Project Playground, which aims to build an inclusive playground for special needs children and their peers.
Primary gym teacher Tricia Harlow is one of the driving forces behind the project, which is fueled entirely by fundraisers and donations. The inclusive playground will benefit students from multiple schools.
“We have a little over 70 [Kokomo Area Special Education Cooperative] kids, which are the special needs kids that get bussed into our school and they don’t have an adaptive area where they can play,” Harlow said in a story in the Tribune earlier this year. “And that’s something they need, and it’s just been tugging at my heart that we need to get something for these kids.”
For those interested in volunteering to help with the Buddy Walk, contact Harlow at tharlow@western.k12.in.us.
Cass moves to No. 1 in Class 2A football
Lewis Cass’ football team is the new No. 1 in the Class 2A rankings from the Associated Press.
The Kings (5-0) moved up one spot from last week to replace Indianapolis Scecina at No. 1 following Scecina’s 34-7 loss to Class 4A Roncalli last week.
Cass received nine of the 16 first-place votes. Evansville Mater Dei is No. 2 with Western Boone, Scecina, Pioneer, Rensselaer, Heritage Christian, LaVille, Linton-Stockton and Boone Grove rounding out the top 10. Eastern (5-0) is three spots outside the top 10.
Cass was last No. 1 in the AP rankings in 2006. That season, the Kings went undefeated in the regular season and were 10-0 before falling to No. 2 Heritage 6-0 in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
The other No. 1 teams this week are Avon in Class 6A, New Palestine in 5A, New Prairie in 4A, West Lafayette in 3A and Indianapolis Lutheran in 1A.
IUK’s Seagrave, Rudy win league awards
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference’s athletes of the week for Sept. 16-22 include IU Kokomo’s Macee Rudy and Sam Seagrave.
Rudy claimed Volleyball Defender of the Week for the third time this season. The Cougars’ libero averaged 5 digs per set in victories over Brescia and St. Xavier. She also served at a .926 rate and passed at .972 accuracy.
IUK’s volley team (11-5, 1-0 RSC) visits IU East on Friday night.
Seagrave won Men’s Golfer of the Week after carding rounds of 3-under 68 and 2-over 73 in the Blue Raiders Kickoff hosted by Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) College. The Kokomo High School product finished 10th in a field of 89 golfers.
• The men’s golf team competed in the Bill Bockwitz Classic on Monday and Tuesday at Grande G.C. in Jackson, Michigan. IUK finished ninth in the 15-team field.
Seagrave finished in a tie for 17th place to lead the Cougars. He had rounds of 82-74-71. Riley Tomlinson (76-76-77) tied for 24th.
