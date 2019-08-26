IUK’s Rudy wins league award
The River States Conference on Monday named IU Kokomo libero Macee Rudy its Volleyball Defender of the Week for Aug. 19-25.
Rudy helped the Cougars go 3-0 last week. In the process, the 5-foot-6 junior from Middletown surpassed 1,000 career digs.
IUK (4-1) visits Marian for its next match on Wednesday.
Bowling leagues have openings
Two bowling leagues at Heritage Lanes have openings.
The Adam and Eve mixed league (two men and two women) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. The league started last Friday, but new players will be able to make up the game.
The Steel Magnolias women’s league has three-member teams. Its time slot is 5:30 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 9.
Questions should be directed to Rae Weaver at 765-453-2684.
