SATURDAY
MLB
3 p.m. — Boston at Toronto OR 4 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (MLB)
7 p.m. — Cincinnati at NY Mets (BS Indiana)
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (MLB)
10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado, joined in progress (MLB)
NCAA FOOTBALL
Noon — Louisville vs. Indiana (BTN)
Noon — Penn St. at Illinois (Fox)
Noon — North Dakota at Boise St. (FS1)
Noon — LSU at Mississippi St. (ESPN)
Noon — Wake Forest at Old Dominion (ESPN2)
Noon — Iowa St. at Ohio (ESPNU)
Noon — Florida St. at Boston College (ABC)
Noon — Liberty at Buffalo (CBSSN)
Noon — Kansas St. at Missouri (SEC)
2 p.m. — VMI at NC State (CW)
2 p.m. — Weber St. at Utah (Pac-12)
2:30 p.m. — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame (Peacock)
3 p.m. — Morehouse vs. Albany St. (CNBC)
3:30 p.m. — Alabama at South Florida (ABC)
3:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa (BTN)
3:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia (CBS)
3:30 p.m. — Florida International at UConn (CBSSN)
3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at North Carolina (ESPN)
3:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Tulsa (ESPN2)
3:30 p.m. — San Diego St. at Oregon St. (FS1)
3:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Duke (ACC)
4 p.m. — W. Kentucky at Ohio St. (Fox)
4 p.m. — Tulane at Southern Miss. (ESPNU)
4 p.m. — La.-Monroe at Texas A&M (SEC)
5 p.m. — Washington at Michigan St. (Peacock)
5 p.m. — N. Colorado at Washington St. (Pac-12)
6 p.m. — W. Florida at Florida A&M (WNDY-TV, ch. 23)
7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at UNLV (CBSSN)
7 p.m. — Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)
7 p.m. — N. Illinois at Nebraska (FS1)
7 p.m. — James Madison at Troy (NFL)
7:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Purdue (NBC)
7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at West Virginia (ABC)
7:30 p.m. — Bowling Green at Michigan (BTN)
7:30 p.m. — BYU at Arkansas (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. — Akron at Kentucky (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Mississippi (SEC)
8 p.m. — TCU at Houston (Fox)
8 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at Clemson (ACC)
8 p.m. — Hawaii at Oregon (Pac-12)
10 p.m. — Colorado St. at Colorado (ESPN)
10:30 p.m. — Kansas at Nevada (CBSSN)
10:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at Arizona St. (FS1)
11 p.m. — Hampton at Howard, taped (ESPNU)
11 p.m. — UTEP at Arizona (Pac-12)
GOLF
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: PGA Championship, round 3 (Golf)
1:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, round 3 (Golf)
4 p.m. — Champions Tour: Sanford International, round 2 (Golf)
6 p.m. — PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, round 3 (Golf)
TENNIS
8 a.m. — Davis Cup Finals, group stage (Tennis)
7 p.m. — San Diego-WTA, singles final (Tennis)
10 p.m. — Osaka-WTA, singles final (Tennis)
MEN’S SOCCER
7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton (USA)
9 a.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus (CBSSN)
10 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United (USA)
10:45 a.m. — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed (FS2)
12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United (NBC)
MEN’S RUGBY
11:30 a.m. — World Cup, group stage: Wales vs. Portugal (CNBC)
9 p.m. — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain (FS2)
3:55 a.m. — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney (FS2)
AUSSIE RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. Sunday — AFL women: Gold Coast at Collingwood (FS2)
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic (NBC)
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: qualifying (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol race (USA)
CYCLING
9 a.m. — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20 (CNBC)
HORSE RACING
5 p.m. — bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile (NBC)
FISHING
8 a.m. — Bassmaster Opens: St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar (FS1)
SUNDAY
NFL
1 p.m. — Indianapolis at Houston (Fox)
1 p.m. — Kansas City at Jacksonville (CBS)
4:25 p.m. — NY Jets at Dallas (CBS)
8:20 p.m. — Miami at New England (NBC)
WNBA PLAYOFFS
1 p.m. — Minnesota at Connecticut (ESPN)
3 p.m. — Chicago at Las Vegas (ABC)
MLB
1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at NY Mets (BS Indiana)
1:30 p.m. — Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland (MLB)
4:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland, joined in progress (MLB)
7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona (ESPN)
NCAA VOLLEYBALL
Noon — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina (ACC)
1 p.m. — Stanford at Louisville (ESPN2)
2 p.m. — Oregon at Marquette (FS1(
3 p.m. — Wisconsin at Florida (ESPN)
4 p.m. — Merrimack at Boston College (ACC)
7 p.m. — Kentucky at Nebraska (BTN)
GOLF
7 a.m. — DP World Tour: PGA Championship, final round (Golf)
1:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, final round (Golf)
4 p.m. — Champions Tour: Sanford International, final round (Golf)
6 p.m. — PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, final round (Golf)
TENNIS
8 a.m. — Davis Cup Finals, group stage; Guadalajara-WTA, early rounds (Tennis)
2 a.m. Monday — Guangzhou-WTA, early rounds (Tennis)
MEN’S SOCCER
9 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth (USA)
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton (USA)
8:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Austin FC (FS1)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m. — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago (CBSSN)
MEN’S RUGBY
9 a.m. — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania (CNBC)
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic (CNBC)
4 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic (NBC)
NCAA FIELD HOCKEY
Noon — Ohio St. at Michigan St. (BTN)
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix (ESPN)
12:30 p.m. — NHRA: qualifying, taped (FS1)
1 p.m. — IMSA Sportscar Championship: Battle on the Bricks, at Indianapolis (NBC)
9 p.m. — FIM: MX2, taped (CBSSN)
10 p.m. — FIM: MXGP, taped (CBSSN)
1 a.m. Monday — NHRA: NHRA Nationals, taped (FS1)
1 a.m. Monday — Pro Motocross Championship (CNBC)
CYCLING
Noon — UCI: Vuelta a España, final stage (CNBC)
RODEO
3 p.m. — PBR: Camping World Teams Series (CBSSN)
