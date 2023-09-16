SATURDAY

MLB

3 p.m. — Boston at Toronto OR 4 p.m. Atlanta at Miami (MLB)

7 p.m. — Cincinnati at NY Mets (BS Indiana)

7 p.m. — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore (MLB)

10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado, joined in progress (MLB)

NCAA FOOTBALL

Noon — Louisville vs. Indiana (BTN)

Noon — Penn St. at Illinois (Fox)

Noon — North Dakota at Boise St. (FS1)

Noon — LSU at Mississippi St. (ESPN)

Noon — Wake Forest at Old Dominion (ESPN2)

Noon — Iowa St. at Ohio (ESPNU)

Noon — Florida St. at Boston College (ABC)

Noon — Liberty at Buffalo (CBSSN)

Noon — Kansas St. at Missouri (SEC)

2 p.m. — VMI at NC State (CW)

2 p.m. — Weber St. at Utah (Pac-12)

2:30 p.m. — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame (Peacock)

3 p.m. — Morehouse vs. Albany St. (CNBC)

3:30 p.m. — Alabama at South Florida (ABC)

3:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa (BTN)

3:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia (CBS)

3:30 p.m. — Florida International at UConn (CBSSN)

3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at North Carolina (ESPN)

3:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Tulsa (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m. — San Diego St. at Oregon St. (FS1)

3:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Duke (ACC)

4 p.m. — W. Kentucky at Ohio St. (Fox)

4 p.m. — Tulane at Southern Miss. (ESPNU)

4 p.m. — La.-Monroe at Texas A&M (SEC)

5 p.m. — Washington at Michigan St. (Peacock)

5 p.m. — N. Colorado at Washington St. (Pac-12)

6 p.m. — W. Florida at Florida A&M (WNDY-TV, ch. 23)

7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at UNLV (CBSSN)

7 p.m. — Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)

7 p.m. — N. Illinois at Nebraska (FS1)

7 p.m. — James Madison at Troy (NFL)

7:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Purdue (NBC)

7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at West Virginia (ABC)

7:30 p.m. — Bowling Green at Michigan (BTN)

7:30 p.m. — BYU at Arkansas (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. — Akron at Kentucky (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Mississippi (SEC)

8 p.m. — TCU at Houston (Fox)

8 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at Clemson (ACC)

8 p.m. — Hawaii at Oregon (Pac-12)

10 p.m. — Colorado St. at Colorado (ESPN)

10:30 p.m. — Kansas at Nevada (CBSSN)

10:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at Arizona St. (FS1)

11 p.m. — Hampton at Howard, taped (ESPNU)

11 p.m. — UTEP at Arizona (Pac-12)

GOLF

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: PGA Championship, round 3 (Golf)

1:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, round 3 (Golf)

4 p.m. — Champions Tour: Sanford International, round 2 (Golf)

6 p.m. — PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, round 3 (Golf)

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Davis Cup Finals, group stage (Tennis)

7 p.m. — San Diego-WTA, singles final (Tennis)

10 p.m. — Osaka-WTA, singles final (Tennis)

MEN’S SOCCER

7:30 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton (USA)

9 a.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus (CBSSN)

10 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United (USA)

10:45 a.m. — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed (FS2)

12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United (NBC)

MEN’S RUGBY

11:30 a.m. — World Cup, group stage: Wales vs. Portugal (CNBC)

9 p.m. — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain (FS2)

3:55 a.m. — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney (FS2)

AUSSIE RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. Sunday — AFL women: Gold Coast at Collingwood (FS2)

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic (NBC)

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: qualifying (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol race (USA)

CYCLING

9 a.m. — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20 (CNBC)

HORSE RACING

5 p.m. — bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile (NBC)

FISHING

8 a.m. — Bassmaster Opens: St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar (FS1)

SUNDAY

NFL

1 p.m. — Indianapolis at Houston (Fox)

1 p.m. — Kansas City at Jacksonville (CBS)

4:25 p.m. — NY Jets at Dallas (CBS)

8:20 p.m. — Miami at New England (NBC)

WNBA PLAYOFFS

1 p.m. — Minnesota at Connecticut (ESPN)

3 p.m. — Chicago at Las Vegas (ABC)

MLB

1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at NY Mets (BS Indiana)

1:30 p.m. — Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland (MLB)

4:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland, joined in progress (MLB)

7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Arizona (ESPN)

NCAA VOLLEYBALL

Noon — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina (ACC)

1 p.m. — Stanford at Louisville (ESPN2)

2 p.m. — Oregon at Marquette (FS1(

3 p.m. — Wisconsin at Florida (ESPN)

4 p.m. — Merrimack at Boston College (ACC)

7 p.m. — Kentucky at Nebraska (BTN)

GOLF

7 a.m. — DP World Tour: PGA Championship, final round (Golf)

1:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, final round (Golf)

4 p.m. — Champions Tour: Sanford International, final round (Golf)

6 p.m. — PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, final round (Golf)

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Davis Cup Finals, group stage; Guadalajara-WTA, early rounds (Tennis)

2 a.m. Monday — Guangzhou-WTA, early rounds (Tennis)

MEN’S SOCCER

9 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth (USA)

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton (USA)

8:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Austin FC (FS1)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m. — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago (CBSSN)

MEN’S RUGBY

9 a.m. — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania (CNBC)

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic (CNBC)

4 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: Prefontaine Classic (NBC)

NCAA FIELD HOCKEY

Noon — Ohio St. at Michigan St. (BTN)

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix (ESPN)

12:30 p.m. — NHRA: qualifying, taped (FS1)

1 p.m. — IMSA Sportscar Championship: Battle on the Bricks, at Indianapolis (NBC)

9 p.m. — FIM: MX2, taped (CBSSN)

10 p.m. — FIM: MXGP, taped (CBSSN)

1 a.m. Monday — NHRA: NHRA Nationals, taped (FS1)

1 a.m. Monday — Pro Motocross Championship (CNBC)

CYCLING

Noon — UCI: Vuelta a España, final stage (CNBC)

RODEO

3 p.m. — PBR: Camping World Teams Series (CBSSN)

