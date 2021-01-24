• NAME: Ayden Stanley
• SPORT: Boys swimming
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Stanley was one of the stars in the Hoosier Conference meet. Individually, he won the 200 freestyle and won the 100 butterfly. He also swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. He set a conference record in the butterfly and helped the Blue Devils set a conference record in the 200 medley relay. Led by Stanley, Tipton finished second as a team.
