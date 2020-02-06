Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, giving No. 19 Butler a 79-76 victory over No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points. The game was delayed for nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the roof of 92-year-old Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak.
Maintenance workers got the water stopped and the floor dried.
Villanova (17-5, 7-3) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes, tying the score on Saddiq Bey’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds to go.
The Bulldogs did not call timeout and let Baldwin nearly dribble out the clock before he taking the 3 just before time expired, connecting on a shot from the right wing beyond the arc.
Bey had 29 points and six rebounds while Collin Gillespie added 28 points and six assists. The Wildcats have lost two in a row for the first time this season after winning seven straight.
NOTRE DAME 80, PITTSBURGH 72
T.J. Gibbs scored 21 points and John Mooney had his 18th double-double of the season as Notre Dame beat Pittsburgh.
Mooney scored 17 points with 10 rebounds. Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski each had 11 points for coach the Fighting Irish (14-8, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Gibbs was 8-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-8 from the 3-point line, as the Irish shot 46% and outrebounded the Panthers 40-34. Notre Dame led by as much as 19 points late in the second half.
Justin Champagnie had 20 points, Xavier Johnson 17 and Trey McGowens 15 for the Panthers (14-9, 5-7).
Prentiss Hubb’s second 3-pointer of the first half, with one second remaining, gave Notre Dame a 42-33 halftime lead. Gibbs had 11 points, Laszewski contributed nine off the bench and Mooney had eight for the Irish, who shot 50% (14 of 28) from the floor despite enduring a 4:20 drought.
The Irish built the lead to 11 early in the second half. After Pitt drew within 49-44, the Irish went on a 9-0 run over 1:52 with a three-point play by Hubb, two free throws by Goodwin, a dunk by Laszewski and a basket by Goodwin to make it 58-44.
Champagnie ended a 3:13 scoring drought for Pitt, but the Irish led 60-46. After Mooney completed his double-double with his 10th rebound, a Gibbs 3-pointer from the corner gave the Irish a 65-48 lead.
INDIANA STATE 68, LOYOLA 39
Jake LaRavia had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana State beat Loyola-Chicago to remain undefeated at home this season.
Indiana State led by just three points with 6:44 remaining in the first half, but closed on a 19-2 run for a 43-23 lead. The Sycamores were 9 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 3 behind the arc, during the stretch while Loyola missed all eight field-goal attempts.
Tyreke Key had 18 points for Indiana State (14-8, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Cam Bacote and Christian Williams each had 10 points.
Cameron Krutwig had four assists for the Ramblers (15-9, 7-4). Loyola entered ranked 11th in the nation, allowing just 60.4 points per game.
Indiana State plays Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Loyola takes on Valparaiso at home on Sunday.
S. ILLINOIS 64, EVANSVILLE 60, OT
Lance Jones scored five of his 15 points in the final 39 seconds of overtime and Southern Illinois kept Evansville winless in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Jawaun Newton buried a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to give the Purple Aces their last lead at 60-59. Jones followed with a jumper and made 3 of 4 from the foul line to end it.
Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois (14-10, 8-3) with 22 points.
PFW 75, W. ILLINOIS 69
Jarred Godfrey had 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Western Illinois.
Deonte Billups had 16 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-14, 4-6 Summit League). Marcus DeBerry added 14 points. Matt Holba had 12 points.
James Claar scored a career-high 20 points for the Leathernecks (5-16, 2-9), who have now lost six games in a row. C.J. Duff added 13 points. Kobe Webster had 12 points.
The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Western Illinois 77-69 on Jan. 8.
