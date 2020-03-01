Jordan Tucker and Sean McDermott scored 13 points each and Butler beat DePaul 60-42 on Saturday night.
McDermott scored 11 points in the first half when Butler took a 29-22 lead and Tucker scored all his points over an 8½-minute span of the second half, finishing a 20-6 run with three consecutive 3-pointers for a 53-32 lead with six minutes to go.
Tucker had four 3-pointers and McDermott three. DePaul, meanwhile, missed 11 shots from the arc before Romeo Weems extended the Blue Demons’ streak of consecutive games with a 3 to 835 when he sank one with 19 seconds remaining.
Butler’s Kamar Baldwin had nine points, eight rebounds, six steals and three blocks.
Charlie Moore and Nick Ongenda had eight points each to lead DePaul, which shot only 33% and committed 17 turnovers. Their 20 second-half points were a season low.
Butler (20-9, 8-8 Big East) posted its 20th 20-win season over the past 24 campaigns.
DePaul (14-15, 2-14) beat Butler 79-66 on Jan. 18 to end an 11-game win streak in the series by the Bulldogs.
Butler faces St. John’s at home on Wednesday. DePaul plays Marquette at home on Tuesday.
WAKE FOREST 84, NOTRE DAME 73
Olivier Sarr won the battle of big men as Wake Forest dealt a significant blow to Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over the visiting Fighting Irish.
The 7-foot Sarr scored 30 points, making 12 of 16 shots, and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (13-15, 6-12 ACC), who pulled away with a 10-0 run down the stretch after squandering a 16-point, first-half lead.
John Mooney scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Irish (18-11, 9-9), who had won seven of their last nine in the conference.
Chaundee Brown added 15 points for the Deacons, including a 3-pointer that snapped an 11-0 Notre Dame run early in the second half, allowing the Irish to rally and eventually take the lead. Brandon Childress, playing in his final home game, had 14 points.
The Deacons made 7 of 15 3-point field-goal attempts.
Nate Laszewski came off the bench to score 15 points for the Irish.
Childress’ 3-pointer with 3:09 to go gave Wake a five-point lead, triggering the 10-0 run. A left-handed tap-in by Sarr with 2:21 left put the Deacons ahead 75-68 and in control for good.
The loss may have been a dagger to the Irish’s late NCAA run. They likely will need an upset victory on Wednesday at No. 6 Florida State and a strong showing at the ACC Tournament to have any realistic hopes of making the 68-team field.
INDIANA STATE 71, VALPARAISO 58
Christian Williams had a career-high 20 points as Indiana State topped Valparaiso.
Cooper Neese had 10 points for Indiana State (18-11, 11-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game.
Tyreke Key had only 6 points. The Sycamores’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, was 0 of 4 from 3-point range.
Daniel Sackey had 11 points for the Crusaders (16-15, 9-9). Donovan Clay added 11 points. Ryan Fazekas had 10 points.
TOLEDO 69, BSU 63
Luke Knapke scored 31 points as Toledo held off Ball State for its third straight win.
Marreon Jackson added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Toledo (15-14, 7-9 Mid-American Conference). Willie Jackson added 12 rebounds.
Jarron Coleman had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (16-13, 9-7). Ishmael El-Amin added 10 points. Kyle Mallers had eight rebounds.
ILLINOIS STATE 71, EVANSVILLE 60
DJ Horne had a career-high 24 points as Illinois State ended its 11-game road losing streak, topping Evansville in a regular-season finale.
Jaycee Hillsman had 13 points for Illinois State (10-20, 5-13 Missouri Valley Conference). Ricky Torres added six rebounds. Matt Chastain had seven rebounds.
K.J. Riley had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-22, 0-18), whose losing streak stretched to 18 games. Evan Kuhlman added 10 points. Sam Cunliffe had 10 points and six rebounds.
DETROIT 90, IUPUI 88
Antoine Davis scored a season-high 43 points and his two free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining provided the winning points in Detroit Mercy’s victory over IUPUI in a regular-season finale.
Davis’ free throws gave Detroit a four-point lead before IUPUI had a layup in the final second.
Davis came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.7 points per game. He was 15 of 28 from the floor against the Jaguars, making 6 of 16 3-point attempts and 7 of 8 free throws. It was the sophomore’s third career 40-point game.
Marcus Burk had 24 points for the Jaguars (7-24, 3-15). Elyjah Goss scored a career-high 23 points and had 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 22 points.
