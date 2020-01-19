Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 20 and DePaul upset No. 5 Butler 79-66 on Saturday at Chicago.
Coleman-Lands was 3 for 5 from 3-point range and freshman Romeo Weems had 11 points as the Blue Demons knocked off a team ranked in the top five for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006.
After a disappointing 0-4 start in the Big East, with close losses to Seton Hall and Villanova, DePaul (13-5, 1-4), left little doubt against Butler (15-3, 3-2) that its nonconference season wasn’t a fluke. The 12-1 start included road wins at Iowa and Minnesota and a victory at home against last season’s national runner-up, Texas Tech.
Butler, which was coming off a home loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday, never led and trailed by double digits the entire second half. The Bulldogs gave up a season-high 44 first-half points, the most since giving up 34 in a loss to Baylor.
Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 16 points and Jordan Tucker added 13.
Reed and DePaul wasted no time getting started against the Bulldogs. The Blue Demons jumped out to a 22-6 lead. Reed, who scored 13 of DePaul’s first 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, showcased all dimensions of his game. The 6-foot-9 junior made a 3 to give DePaul a 15-6 lead, and then on the next possession, he had a dunk that was set up by Charlie Moore.
Darious Hall had a steal and layup to cap off the DePaul run. Reed continued his hot shooting by burying another 3. Reed picked up his second foul on an offensive call with 6:05 left in the first half. He played sparingly the remainder of the half.
That’s when Butler chipped away at DePaul’s lead. Tucker’s 3 got Butler to 35-31, but Coleman-Lands was fouled on a 3-point attempt, connecting on all three free throws, and Weems made a 3 as time expired to give DePaul a 44-34 lead at the half. Reed finished with 18 in the half on 6-for-6 shooting.
BALL ST. 71, MIAMI 62
Tahjai Teague scored 14 points to lead four Ball State players in double figures as the Cardinals topped Miami (Ohio).
Luke Bumbalough and Ishmael El-Amin scored 13 points apiece and Kyle Mallers added 10 points as Ball State (11-7, 4-1 Mid-American Conference), won its fourth consecutive home game.
Ball State closed the game on a 5-0 run after Sibande’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 34 seconds remaining drew Miami within four points at 66-62. Kani Acree scored in the paint at 2:09, Teague dunked at :34 and Bumbalough made one of two free throws with 15 seconds to go to close out the scoring.
UIC 75, IUPUI 66
Tarkus Ferguson flirted with a triple double — 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists — while five players reached double figures and Illinois-Chicago defeated IUPUI.
The Flames are 8-12, 2-3 Horizon League. Marcus Burk had 18 points for the Jaguars (5-15, 1-6 HL). Grant Weatherford added 17 points and eight rebounds.
MISSOURI ST. 68, EVANSVILLE 58
Isiaih Mosley had a season-high 23 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville.
Missouri State is 9-10, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference. K.J. Riley had 21 points for the Purple Aces (9-10, 0-6), whose losing streak reached six games.
ORAL ROBERTS 92, PFW 68
Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored a season-high 30 points on 13-of-17 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Oral Roberts to a 92-68 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles are 11-8, 4-2 Summit League. Brian Patrick scored 18 points for the Mastodons (9-11, 2-3), Matt Holba added 14 and Deonte Billups 12 with seven rebounds.
