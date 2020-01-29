Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Penn State over Indiana 64-49 on Wednesday night in State College, Pennsylvania.
Curtis Jones Jr. scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who won their third straight and snapped a four-game losing skid to the Hoosiers.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points. Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) who lost their second in a row after trailing the entire second half.
A back-and-forth first half that that featured seven lead changes and ended in a 28-28 tie gave way to a second half that was all Penn State.
The Nittany Lions took control with a 20-7 run in which they held the Hoosiers to just a pair of field goals in just over 11 minutes. Penn State pushed its lead to as many as 20 with 3:01 to play.
The teams traded baskets with lots of misses in the first half. Penn State made just 11 of 32 field goals in the first half while Indiana went 10-for-29. Despite their shooting struggles, the Hoosiers led most of the way but never by more than three. The Nittany Lions created their first momentum with a 6-0 run that put them up by four with 5:53 left, but their defense was suspect in the final minute.
Davis hit an uncontested jumper to put the Hoosiers back up with 35 seconds left before Dread tipped a ball in on the other end to make it 28-28 at halftime.
NOTRE DAME 90, WAKE FOREST 80
John Mooney regained his double-double touch and T.J. Gibbs scored a team-high 23 points as Notre Dame held off Wake Forest in the second half Wednesday for a 90-80 Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
Mooney, who had 12 double-doubles in a row before Florida State held him to five rebounds in an 85-84 ACC loss Saturday, finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds after a slow start as Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC) broke a two-game losing streak and won their first ACC game this season at Purcell Pavilion.
Reserve Nate Laszewski scored a season-high 18 points and fellow reserve Dane Goodwin 14 as the Irish bench outscored the Demon Deacons, 32-23.
INDIANA STATE 58, DRAKE 56
Christian Williams made the winning layup as time expired, giving Indiana State a 58-56 victory over Drake on Wednesday night.
Tied at 56 after a shot-clock violation by Drake, Indiana State inbounded the ball from its own baseline with 6 seconds remaining. Jordan Barnes raced up court and handed off to Williams at the top of the circle. Williams drove the lane with little resistance then beat a late double-team with a layup at the rim.
Barnes scored 16 points, Tre Williams added 11 points and Jake LaRavia had 10 points and nine rebounds for Indiana State (12-8, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference), which is 9-0 at home this season. Tyreke Key, Indiana State’s leading scorer at 17 points per game, was held to four points. Christian Williams scored six points. He added three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Liam Robbins had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (15-7, 5-4). Jonah Jackson had 12 point and Garrett Sturtz had eight rebounds.
BRADLEY 80, VALPARAISO 69
Ja’Shon Henry had a career-high 21 points as Bradley defeated Valparaiso 80-69 on Wednesday night.
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (11-11, 4-5). Donovan Clay added 15 points. Ryan Fazekas had 14 points.
ILLINOIS STATE 77, EVANSVILLE 66
Jaycee Hillsman had a season-high 20 points as Illinois State snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating Evansville 77-66 on Wednesday night.
Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-13, 0-9), whose losing streak reached nine games. John Hall added 13 points. K.J. Riley had 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.