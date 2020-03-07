Ali Patberg scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 20 Indiana advanced to its first Big Ten tournament semifinal since 2006 with a 78-60 victory over Rutgers on Friday in Indianapolis.
Patberg scored 14 straight Indiana points in the opening quarter for the first double-digit lead of the game at 18-8 and the Hoosiers never trailed again.
The No. 4 seed Hoosiers (24-7) set a program record for single-season wins, and will face top-seeded Maryland on Saturday. Indiana lost both regular-season matchups with the sixth-ranked Terrapins — each by double figures.
Patberg was 7 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 at the stripe as Indiana shot 42% overall and made 24 of 27 free throws.
Rutgers went 25 of 33 from the foul line with Arella Guirantes going 15 for 16. Guirantes finished with 30 points on just 7-of-22 shooting for fifth-seeded Rutgers (22-9). The Scarlet Knights had only two assists on 16 made field goals.
MARYLAND 74, PURDUE 62
Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Stephanie Jones added 14 points and 13 rebounds Friday, helping No. 6 Maryland pull away from Purdue 74-62 in the first of four Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal games.
The top-seeded Terrapins (26-4), who shared the regular-season league crown with Northwestern, have won 15 in a row and will play in the semifinals for the sixth straight year.
Karissa McLaughlin and Dominque Oden each scored 15 to lead the Boilermakers (18-14), who have lost three straight to Maryland and seven of 10 overall.
And all it took to swing the game was one quick scoring flurry.
After McLaughlin missed a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, Blair Watson grabbed the rebound and Maryland got the ball to Mikesell, who made a 3 with 4 seconds left. The basket gave the Terrapins a 55-44 lead, and Boilermakers never recovered.
Maryland then opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first nine points to make it 64-44 and the Boilermakers couldn’t get within single digits again.
A win would have helped solidify the Boilermakers’ NCAA Tournament case. Instead, they must now wait 10 days to see whether an 18-14 record, a middle of the pack finish in league play and a third consecutive early exit in the league tourney will impress the selection committee.
MEN'S HOOPS
BALL STATE 75, N. ILLINOIS 54
Tahjai Teague tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to carry Ball State to a win at Northern Illinois.
Miryne Thomas had 14 points for Ball St. (18-13, 11-7 Mid-American Conference). Ishmael El-Amin added 12 points. Kyle Mallers had 12 points.
The Huskies’ 28.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Ball St. opponent this season.
Eugene German had 17 points for the Huskies (18-13, 11-7). Trendon Hankerson added 12 points.
The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Ball St. defeated Northern Illinois 63-59 on Feb. 11.
VALPARAISO 74, LOYOLA 73, OT
John Kizer drove the left side of the paint, drawing two defenders and passed to Eron Gordon for the winning layin as Valparaiso stormed from 18 points down to knock No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago out of the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference 74-73 in overtime Friday night.
Kiser finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots for the seventh-seeded Crusaders. His late-game performance was invaluable. Kiser stole Loyola Chicago’s final possession in regulation, preventing a potential winning shot, and swatted what seemed like a gimme go-ahead bucket late in OT after Loyola Chicago stole the ball mere steps from the hoop.
Valparaiso (18-15), which trailed 45-27 early in the second half, had not beaten Loyola in seven straight meetings and has never before made the semifinal round of the conference tournament.
All nine Loyola Chicago players scored but only Keith Clemons reached double figures with a career-high 28 for the Ramblers (21-11), who were 1-for-10 shooting in overtime.
Ryan Fazekas had 15 points for Valparaiso (18-15). Daniel Sackey added 13 points and six rebounds. Donovan Clay had 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
The MVC tournament lost its top two seeds, Northern Iowa and Loyola Chicago on Friday.
-- Late Thursday, Valpo advanced with a narrow victory over Evansville. Clay posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Valparaiso edged past Evansville 58-55 in the first round of the tourney.
Kiser’s dunk for the Crusaders with four seconds left capped the scoring.
Ben Krikke had 10 points for Valparaiso. Javon Freeman-Liberty added seven rebounds and six assists.
K.J. Riley had 17 points for the Purple Aces (9-23). Noah Frederking added 13 points. Sam Cunliffe had 10 points.
