Ali Patberg had 18 points and nine assists, Mackenzie Holmes also scored 18 points and No. 17 Indiana beat Penn State 76-60 Thursday night in Big Ten women’s basketball action on in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Holmes was named the Big Ten co-freshman of the week on Monday, setting a school record with her third honor of the season. She was 9 of 11 from the field as Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak and extended Penn State’s skid to four games.
Jaelynn Penn added 11 points for Indiana (15-5, 5-3). Brenna Wise grabbed 10 rebounds. Indiana scored the first 10 points of the second half for the first double-digit lead of the game.
Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-12, 1-7) with 24 points. Siyeh Frazier added 14 points. McDaniel scored 16 points in the first half and Frazier made all three of her 3-point attempts as Penn State was within 39-38 at the break.
MEN'S HOOPS
DETROIT 76, IUPUI 64
Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit Mercy beat IUPUI 76-64 on Thursday night.
Chris Brandon had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Detroit (5-16, 3-5 Horizon League). Justin Miller added five assists.
Marcus Burk posted his first career double double with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (5-16, 1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Elyjah Goss added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 15 points.
Detroit matches up against Illinois-Chicago at home on Saturday. IUPUI takes on Oakland on the road on Saturday.
MISSOURI ST. 67, VALPARAISO 60
Keandre Cook poured in 27 points and Missouri State jumped out to a big first-half lead and held off Valparaiso 67-60 on Thursday night.
Cook buried 6 of 12 shots from the floor and 12 of 16 free throws for the Bears (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). No other Bear scored in double figures. Missouri State led 36-16 at halftime.
Mileek McMillan topped the Crusaders (10-10, 3-4) with 12 points, while Javon Freeman-Liberty and Daniel Sackey scored 11 each. Freeman-Liberty, Valparaiso’s leading scorer at 21.2 per game, hit only 4 of 18 shots from the floor, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.
Missouri State did some damage at the free-throw line, making 18 of 23 (78%). The Crusaders were 10 of 13 at the foul line (77%). Valparaiso sank just 8 of 39 from distance (20.5%).
NEWS
BIG TEN SUSPENDS GRIFFIN 2 GAMES
The Big Ten suspended Illinois men’s basketball player Alan Griffin two games Thursday for stepping on Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic.
Griffin was called for a flagrant foul 2 and ejected with 12:21 left in the first half Tuesday at Purdue when he stomped on Stefanovic’s midsection after the guard drove for a layup and drew a crescendo of boos. No. 21 Illinois went on to win 79-62.
Griffin, averaging 8.4 points, will miss games against Michigan on Saturday and Minnesota on Jan. 30. He apologized Wednesday to Stefanovic and Purdue as well as Illinois and its fans on social media.
“After a thoughtful and thorough review of this incident, we are all extremely fortunate this did not create a hostile and unsafe environment for the players, coaches, game officials and fans,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said Thursday in a statement. “It is important for me to emphasize and make it crystal clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, period. We place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our players, coaches, game officials and fans. The situation provides a teachable moment for all parties involved, especially our student-athletes as they use their time in the Big Ten to grow as individuals both on and off the field of competition.”
