Elijah Hughes scored 26 points and Syracuse continued to be at its best on the road with an 84-82 comeback victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.
The Orange (12-7, 5-3) improved to 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference road play and won their fourth straight game overall.
The Fighting Irish (11-7, 2-5) remained winless in three ACC home games.
John Mooney scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. His 12th consecutive double-double breaks an 11-year-old Notre Dame record held by Luke Harangody.
The Irish, though, lost despite erasing a 13-point second-half deficit. They trailed 64-51 with 13 minutes, 47 seconds remaining, then took a one-point lead — 69-68 — with six minutes remaining.
The Orange won after trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half.
Joseph Girard III scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Syracuse. Bourama Sidibe added 12 points on 6 of 6 from the field and Buddy Boeheim scored 10.
Dane Goodwin scored 15 points off the bench for the Irish. T.J. Gibbs added 13 and Nate Laszewski 11.
Syracuse won after losing 88-87 at home to Notre Dame 19 days earlier.
Much like that first meeting, the rematch featured a blistering back-and-forth pace. There were 16 lead changes this time after 18 in the previous matchup.
The ACC has an unusually low three ranked teams right now — No. 5 Florida State, No. 6 Louisville and No. 8 Duke — but the surging Orange still have plenty of opportunities to make hay with the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Syracuse still plays all three ranked teams, with only the Blue Devils at home.
The Irish, far more in scramble mode now than Syracuse, have three matchups left against top-10 clubs as well, including two against Florida State to go with a trip to Duke. Notre Dame still has the chance to turn committee heads, too.
DRAKE 73, EVANSVILLE 50
Roman Penn had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Garrett Sturtz posted 10 points and six rebounds as Drake routed Evansville 73-50 on Wednesday night.
Liam Robbins had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Drake (14-6, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Anthony Murphy added seven rebounds.
Shamar Givance scored nine points and John Hall had seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-11, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.
Drake matches up against Missouri State at home on Sunday. Evansville matches up against Valparaiso on the road on Sunday.
LOYOLA 75, INDIANA ST. 55
Tate Hall matched his career high with 23 points as Loyola of Chicago romped past Indiana State 75-55 on Wednesday night.
Hall made 9 of 10 shots.
Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for Loyola (14-6, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Franklin Agunanne added 10 points.
Loyola dominated the first half and led 40-23 at the break. The Sycamores’ 23 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Jordan Barnes had 18 points for the Sycamores (10-8, 3-4).
Tyreke Key, who led the Sycamores in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.
