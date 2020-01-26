Wyatt Wilkes scored 19 points and the No. 5 Florida State men’s basketball team held off Notre Dame 85-84 Saturday night for its 10th straight victory.
Wilkes drilled 5 of 6 from 3-point range and the Seminoles (17-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 12 of 18 from beyond the arc.
Florida State missed its last nine shots from the floor and Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) nearly took advantage. The Fighting Irish had a few chances in the final moments, including Rex Pflueger’s desperation 3-pointer that fell short at the buzzer.
Trent Forrest and RaiQuan Gray each scored 13 points for Florida State, which has also won 10 consecutive home games.
Prentiss Hubb scored 24 points, hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers, and John Mooney had 16 points for Notre Dame. Mooney pulled down just four rebounds, halting his streak of double-doubles at 12 games.
C. MICHIGAN 71, BALL STATE 66
Dallas Morgan scored 21 points as Central Michigan defeated Ball State 71-66.
Tahjai Teague had 17 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and five blocks for Ball State.
Morgan hit a 3-pointer and later a two-point field goal to turn a five-point Central Michigan lead into a 68-58 advantage with 1:22 remaining and the Chippewas had little trouble closing out the victory.
David DiLeo had 14 points for Central Michigan (11-8, 4-2 Mid-American Conference).
The Chippewas forced a season-high 28 turnovers.
Luke Bumbalough added 13 points and Jarron Coleman had 12 points, six rebounds, seven turnovers and one assist for the Cardinals (11-8, 4-2).
INDIANA STATE 61, BRADLEY 53
Jake LaRavia had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana State won its eighth consecutive home game, topping Bradley 61-53.
Christian Williams had 13 points for Indiana State (11-8, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tyreke Key added 10 points. Jordan Barnes had nine rebounds.
IUPUI 89, OAKLAND 85, OT
Marcus Burk scored a career-high 39 points and Jaylen Minnett scored 30 — one off tying his career high — and IUPUI beat Oakland 89-85 in overtime.
IUPUI never trailed in overtime.
Burk and Minnett combined to shoot 22 of 48 including 14 of 29 from 3-point range. The Jaguars (6-16, 2-7 Horizon League) made 30 of 70 (42.9%).
Elyjah Goss finished with 18 rebounds and 6-foot-2 Grant Weatherford grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds. The duo finished with 31 of the IUPUI’s 50 boards.
BUTLER 89, MARQUETTE 85, OT
Kamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes, helping No. 13 Butler rally to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime Friday night.
The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East) trailed by six with less than 2 1/2 minutes left in regulation, but Baldwin scored nine straight to force the extra session and then 10 more as Butler snapped a three-game losing streak. Baldwin also had eight rebounds and five assists.
Markus Howard scored 26 points and Sacar Anim added 22 as the Golden Eagles (14-6, 4-4) had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Marquette seemed to be in control when it opened up a 51-42 lead with 13:41 left in regulation and still appeared to be in good shape when it led 68-62 with 2:36 to go.
But Baldwin bailed Butler out by scoring nine straight to give the Bulldogs a 71-68 lead. Koby McEwen’s 3-pointer tied it with 2.9 seconds left. After Baldwin’s errant 3 at the buzzer, he didn’t miss many more.
