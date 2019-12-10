With his team barely shooting 40 percent this season, Mike Brey was wondering when Notre Dame’s offense was going to find itself. He didn’t have to wait long against visiting Detroit Mercy on Tuesday night.
Reserve Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points, T.J. Gibbs had 18 points and eight assists and John Mooney and Prentiss Hubb each had double-doubles as Notre Dame broke a two-game losing streak with a 110-71 victory over beleaguered Detroit Mercy.
“Maybe our offense woke up a little bit,” Brey said after the Irish (7-3), coming off losses to Maryland and Boston College, had a program-tying 33 assists on their 41 baskets in reaching the century mark for the first time since a 100-74 victory over Jacksonville last season.
“When you can get 33 assists, I don’t care who you are playing – that’s pretty powerful,” Brey said after Prentiss Hubb had a career-high 11 assists to go with 13 points.
Mooney, who entered the game leading the nation in rebounding with 13.5 per game, managed 11 to go with his 15 points for his sixth double-double of the year. Juwan Durham had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Irish out-boarded the Titans 40-28.
Goodwin hit 9 of 11 shots and reserve Nate Laszewski added 14 points for the Irish, who outscored the Titans 45-28 in bench points.
Brey said he talked with Goodwin and Laszewski on Monday to get a feel for what he could do to get more consistency from them off the bench.
“Dane was sitting forward in his chair,” Brey said. “He’s a very intense guy. He said, ‘You need to get on me more.’”
So Brey did and Goodwin said he came out with a different mindset that was lacking in a 72-51 loss at then No. 3 Maryland and a 73-72 Atlantic Coast Conference home loss to Boston College last Saturday.
“I don’t know if I had that mentality the last two games,” said Goodwin, who had seven rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes of play. “I was just doing what I could to help the team.”
Thanks to the unselfishness, the Irish shot a torrid 59% in each half and finished 51% (20 of 39) from 3-point land.
Mike Davis’ Titans fell to 1-8 with their fifth straight defeat despite 27 points from sophomore son Antoine Davis on 12-of-21 shooting. Brad Calipari had 12 points and Justin Miller and Willy Isiani each added 11 for Detroit Mercy.
“You’re just hoping you’re not the team that they start making shots against,” Mike Davis said. “Thirty-three assists? That’s great team ball.”
NO. 11 BAYLOR 53, NO. 18 BUTLER 52
Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin's potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and No. 11 Baylor held on to beat previously undefeated No. 18 Butler 53-52 on Tuesday night.
It was the second win in a row, and third this season, for Baylor (8-1) over a Top 25 team.
Butler (9-1) was the third team to lose for the first time, after No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Maryland lost earlier Tuesday night. That left five undefeated Division I teams.
The Bulldogs never led, but had the ball after Aaron Thompson rebounded Davion Mitchell's missed shot before a timeout with 7.9 seconds left. After Baldwin inbounded the ball, he got it back and drove for a layup that was swatted away and out of bounds and last touched by the shooter.
After MaCio Teague missed a free throw for Baylor, the Bulldogs had 0.7 seconds left. A desperation shot by Baldwin, who finished with 19 points, wasn't close — and likely came after the buzzer anyway.
Teague and Devonte Bandoo each had 10 points for Baylor, whose coach, Scott Drew, is a 1993 Butler graduate and faced his alma mater as a head coach for the first time.
Sean McDermott had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs.
Butler, after trailing by 16 points in the first half, had a chance to tie the game with 3:46 left after Baldwin — whose 15-footer had just gotten the Bulldogs within a basket — rebounded a missed 3 by Baylor. But Baldwin had his potential tying shot blocked by Mark Vital, who then scored on the other end to make it 53-49.
The Bulldogs had gotten within 44-40 midway through the second half after Baldwin's third consecutive basket came in a stretch when they made seven shots in a row.
PFW 69, JUDSON 33
Sophomore Jarred Godfrey tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double and Purdue Fort Wayne breezed to a 69-33 victory over NAIA-member Judson University on Tuesday night.
Matt Holba had 15 points for the Mastodons (7-6), who won their fifth straight game at home. DeMierre Black added 12 points, while Deonte Billups contributed 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.
IUPUI 80, IUSB 60
Marcus Burk had 21 points as IUPUI rolled past NAIA-member IU-South Bend 80-60.
Elyjah Goss had 17 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks for IUPUI (3-8), which ended its six-game losing streak. Jaylen Minnett added 15 points. Jamil Jackson Jr. had 11 points for the home team.
