Ohio State hit its first bucket of the game against Purdue and never looked back.
Aside from a 28-second tie at 3-3, the Buckeyes led every minute and topped the Boilermakers 68-52 Saturday afternoon for their fifth win in the past six games.
Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) pulled to .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since December, while Purdue (14-12, 7-8) lost its second in a row.
All eight Buckeyes to play hit the scoreboard, led by Kyle Young with a career high 16 points, and Kaleb Wesson had 13 and a season-high three steals. Luther Muhammad added 11.
“We knew it was going to be a fight from start to finish,” Muhammad said. “Purdue came out to play hard. The coaches were just hitting on us to compete, execute, Toughness.
“They got on us to pressure the ball a lot and really just find a way to… guard the three and control the drive.”
Ohio State beat Purdue for just the second time in their last six meetings.
“Our defense was as good and as sound as we have played all year,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “Our defensive consistency was good. Purdue puts their players in great position to make it difficult to guard. We had stretches in first half where we both missed shots and turned it over on their pressure, which they are good at. Some of that was on us; some of that was a credit to them.”
Evan Boudreaux contributed 17 for the Boilermakers, while Jahaad Proctor added 15.
Ohio State led from the opening tip but left plenty of opportunity for Purdue to stay in the game, committing nine first-half turnovers and going scoreless for more than five minutes in the first half.
But Purdue failed to capitalize, shooting just 35.2% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.
The Boilermakers, who force more turnovers than any other team in the Big Ten, nudged Ohio State into nine in the first half. The Buckeyes ended with 16 turnovers, but forced Purdue into 16, as well.
“I thought we got some good shots in the first half… but too many turnovers in both halves,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I thought we had some good shots that didn’t go down. They are a good defensive team. They do a good job being physical on your cuts. I thought at times their defense was just better than our offense."
GEORGETOWN 73, BUTLER 66
Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, including key baskets on back-to-back possessions late, and short-handed Georgetown endured on the road without its top two scorers to knock off No. 19 Butler in Indianapolis.
The Hoyas (15-10, 5-7 Big East) were missing injured starters Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, but Allen hit the game’s first shot and stayed hot to keep the visitors ahead for much of the game. He hit 9 of 14 field goal attempts, including all four 3-point attempts, as Georgetown improved to 6-1 lifetime at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Butler (19-7, 7-6) struggled without injured point guard Aaron Thompson but gradually erased an early nine-point deficit and pulled to within 61-60 with 3:46 remaining.
That’s when Allen stepped up again with a pull-up jumper in the paint, then his final 3-pointer, from the left wing, gave Georgetown a 66-60 lead with 1:28 remaining.
Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker led Butler with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Georgetown’s Jahvon Blair added 16.
DUKE 94, ND 60
Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and No. 7 Duke used a high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat Notre Dame for its seventh straight win.
With No. 5 Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils (22-3, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals.
Duke’s relentless defensive pressure rattled an opponent that’s usually steady on offense, leading to the lopsided score. Notre Dame entered the game averaging 9.75 turnovers per game, fewest in the nation, but turned the ball over nine times in the first half. The Irish (15-10, 6-8) had success when they were able to get the ball inside to Juwan Durham, whose 21 points marked a career high, and John Mooney, who scored 19.
But just as often, the Blue Devils’ defense pushed Notre Dame far from the basket, forced a turnover and was off to the races in transition. The Blue Devils outscored Notre Dame 13-0 on the fast break in the first half and 24-7 for the game.
BG 77, BALL STATE 71
Justin Turner had a season-high 33 points as Bowling Green defeated Ball State in Muncie.
Turner, who was a point shy of his career high, shot 10 of 19 from the field and made 11 of 13 free throws. He added six rebounds and six assists.
Michael Laster had 12 points and six rebounds for Bowling Green (19-7, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Daeqwon Plowden added eight rebounds to go with eight points.
Teague had 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Cardinals (14-11, 7-5). Coleman added 17 points and nine rebounds. Ishmael El-Amin had 16 points.
VALPARAISO 65, ILLINOIS ST. 62
Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 19 of his 25 points after halftime and Valparaiso completed a massive comeback to trip up Illinois State, taking the lead for the first time with 14.1 seconds on the clock.
Valpo (14-13, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed by 17 points three times in the second half before Freeman-Liberty took charge, making his last eight field goals and adding four steals in the second period. He finished with 10-for-14 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.
The Crusaders’ defense was clutch in the last 20 seconds with two steals and a game-ending blocked shot.
Nursing a 62-61 lead with under a minute left, the Redbirds (8-18, 3-11) had drained the shot clock but before Antonio Reeves could launch a 3, Freeman-Liberty simply took the ball and raced for the go-ahead fast-break layup. ISU’s Jaycee Hillsman then had the ball tapped away by Donovan Clay, Freeman-Liberty plucked it off the court and sprinted for a dunk with a second left. Clay then swatted DJ Horne’s corner 3 into the stands as time expired.
