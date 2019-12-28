Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.