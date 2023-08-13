Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.