Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.