• NAME: Lily Stogdill
• SPORT: Girls soccer
• SCHOOL: Tri-Central
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Stogdill helped the Trojans repeat as HHC champs and reached an individual milestone. First, she had three-goal games as TC beat Rossville 9-0 and beat Sheridan 3-2 to cap a perfect HHC season. The Trojans then closed the regular season with a 4-0 victory over North Miami. Stogdill had another hat trick — and reached 100 career goals in the process. She has 102 heading into the postseason.
