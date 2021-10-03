Lily Stogdill

NAME: Lily Stogdill

SPORT: Girls soccer

SCHOOL: Tri-Central

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Stogdill helped the Trojans repeat as HHC champs and reached an individual milestone. First, she had three-goal games as TC beat Rossville 9-0 and beat Sheridan 3-2 to cap a perfect HHC season. The Trojans then closed the regular season with a 4-0 victory over North Miami. Stogdill had another hat trick — and reached 100 career goals in the process. She has 102 heading into the postseason. 

