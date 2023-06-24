Next Saturday, July 1 the Superior Street skies will again be graced with some of the nation’s best pole vaulters. The Haynes Apperson Sports Festival will be hosting its 12th annual Max Richey Street Vault.
Pole vaulters from beginner to elite levels will participate over the course of the day starting around 9 a.m. until early evening. The Saint Andrews Church parking lot, extending onto Superior Street, will be transformed into a pole-vaulting mecca with an elevated runway and soft mats for landing.
There will be state champions, former Olympic trial contenders, world age-record holders, and a host of others ages 8- to 74-years-old participating. When was the last time you saw someone vaulting over 17 feet in the air in downtown Kokomo?
The Haynes Apperson Sports Festival gets rolling today with the 4-vs.-4 co-ed beach volleyball tournament at Jackson Morrow Park. The festival kicks into gear next weekend with men’s and women’s slow-pitch softball starting on Friday, and most events running on July 1.
