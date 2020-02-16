Sturgill is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Trey Sturgill
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Peru
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Sturgill continued his impressive tournament run by winning the 113-pound weight class in the New Haven Semistate at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Bengal Tiger standout went 4-0 with three pins. He pinned East Noble's Aidan Sprague in the final to add the semistate title to his Peru Sectional and Peru Regional titles. Sturgill will take a 40-3 season record into the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.