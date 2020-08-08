Vincenzo Rooker’s path started with a suggestion one day in middle school.
“I was in gym class and we had some free time, so I was jumping off the diving boards in the pool,” the Maconaquah student recalled. “One of the lifeguards, she was a diver and she said, ‘You should do diving.’ I said ‘OK, I’ll give it a try’ and basically kept going.”
Megan Collins was the lifeguard in question. A senior at the time, she was the first to recognize potential Rooker didn’t know he had. Rooker joined the swim squad as a diver in eighth grade, and coach Brent Bowman saw potential too.
“My coach told me I could be really good after my first year but I wasn’t completely confident in that. I was still new to it,” Rooker said. “I feel like my sophomore year, I didn’t peak, but I started to see a lot of changes. After [that season] … I started getting a lot better scores from training in the offseason. It was promising, so I’d keep going at it.”
Rooker’s rapid improvement led him all the way to the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals last winter. Rooker was 10th in the Carmel Sectional as a freshman, then reached the Fishers Regional as a sophomore but his trip ended there. Last year as a junior, he won the Carmel Sectional title, took fourth in the Homestead Regional, then was 12th in his first trip to state.
Wanting to keep working before his senior season, Rooker had just started offseason work with the Ripfest diving club in Hamilton County in March when sports started shutting down due to the spread of COVID-19 around the state and country.
“Right after the high school season I started practicing again with Ripfest and we were going to a meet in Ohio for a Red, White and Blue nationals qualifier, and that was right when the coronavirus started, so three days prior to that they canceled the event,” he said. “The whole team was ready to go. Then we couldn’t practice at the school [at Noblesville].”
From that point until June, all practice was done on dry land.
“I tried to do my best to stay in shape for diving and make sure all the fundamentals are still there,” Rooker said. “Out of the pool, when we weren’t training, I would jump on my trampoline and do basically all the dives we do at practice.”
He was finally able to get into a pool again in early June, had to pause training briefly due to illness, and is back to work training with the Ripfest club program.
“I was so eager to get back on the boards,” he said.
It wasn’t an instant adjustment but the familiar elements came back quickly allowing him to get back into good habits and shed bad ones.
“It was kind of weird getting on a diving board again because I hadn’t been on a diving board for a couple months,” Rooker said. “It’s all muscle memory — not all of it, but some. You get back in the swing of things, kind of like riding a bike.”
This is a critical offseason for Rooker. He’s got one more season to attract attention from college coaches and make noise on the state scene. The COVID-19 shutdown hampered his efforts to prepare but he’s pressing forward now that he’s able to dive again.
“I was kind of excited to train and get ready for my senior season,” Rooker said, “but I think it’s going to be what it is, and I’m pretty excited for the upcoming season.
“It felt really good [to return to practice] and it helped to get back on track to have a good high school season.”
Rooker’s first trip to state this past February was an eye opener that he can use to improve this year.
“I think I’ll be a lot better for my next big meet because I’ll be comfortable there,” he said. “The first time you’re there, it’s always a nerve-wracking thing.”
He said the experience at state helped him learn to block out distractions and focus on the positives, and the task at hand.
“I was very nervous getting ready for my first dive and I looked up at the stands and all my best friends were sitting on the front row,” he said. “It made me feel like it’s going to be all right. I’m still going to get cheered for.”
When Rooker’s senior season begins, he’s aiming to break some of his own records, enjoy the season, and return to state.
“I have expectations of doing a lot better than last year,” Rooker said.
