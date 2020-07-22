Braydon Erb is focused on keeping up, or catching up, depending on which perspective he’s thinking about at any given time.
A wrestling and football standout at Western, Erb will be a senior this season and has big expectations for fall and winter. He’s been able to get back to practice this month with both Western’s football workouts, and the Central Indiana Academy of Wrestling club in Indianapolis. It’s a welcome first step.
“I was eager for both of them to start,” Erb said. “It’s actually been a long quarantine without being able to do much.”
Practice in July 2020 is different than last year, before the COVID-19 shutdown of schools and sports, but it’s still good to be with teammates again.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Erb said of resuming in-person practice. “It’s been nice to be able to see my friends who I don’t get to see all the time, and it’s been nice to get back to work and all that.
“It was awkward not being able to go to practices and going to lift. That’s mainly what I’d be doing throughout the spring — focusing on summer wrestling. Without that it felt really awkward.”
Erb took seventh last winter in the heavyweight division of the wrestling state finals, and was a repeat KT All-Area football lineman. He was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 4A junior-and-under all-state squads the last two seasons.
He’s attending the Panther football workouts four days a week, and practices with CIA wrestling once a week. In terms of practicing for sports, he’s behind the intended curve, like everyone else. In terms of training his body, he’s kept himself in the best-possible shape while working remotely with local trainer Sean Laird.
“Throughout quarantine, the trainer that I go to sent workouts to do throughout the week, so that’s what I was doing,” Erb said.
The workouts serve both sports and he concentrated on Laird’s workouts from April through the beginning of July.
“The workouts from him are mainly building body mass and getting stronger,” Erb said.
“He had us do different days, different stuff, so some days were stamina days, other days were building lower body muscles like pushing cars. It really helped my body stay in shape so it wouldn’t get worn out doing all the workouts.”
That’s the element he can control. The opportunities that escaped him this summer are the things that are out of his control. With the nation dealing with the ebbs and flows of the COVID-19 pandemic, summer wrestling was particularly affected.
“The whole COVID situation really hurt my summer wrestling,” Erb said. “There wasn’t much I could do. I couldn’t go to any of my last year of tournaments. In a football standpoint, it didn’t put me far behind because of all the workouts I was doing.
“It’s really important for wrestling because you can always get different feels and you can learn from other people more than you can learn on your own. In wrestling, on your own you can only build your stamina and work on things you’ve worked on before.”
Erb went 2-2 at the state wrestling tournament in February. He scored a first-period pin in the seventh-place match after dropping two one-point matches. He was already close to a point where he’d be able to win those matches, but the summer washout makes gaining that ground more challenging.
“It would have been a really big summer for me,” Erb said of his wrestling track. “I had plans of placing very high in Fargo, which is a very prestigious tournament nationally, and it affected looks from other colleges.”
Erb isn’t leaning one way or another about wrestling or football in college. Whichever sport gives him the best fit to further his education is the plan.
There are some things that are the same, and different about working with teams as sports begin again. He described wrestling practice in the new situation as “a whole different world. Instead of closer to 50 people at practice, there’s only about 10 and you don’t have your normal partners you’d be used to going with. It’s a whole different animal now.”
Football is a little closer to the norm, but still different.
“The normal part is we’re still doing all our conditioning work, we’re still getting all our lifting in, even if it’s lower-weight, higher-rep stuff because we can’t spot each other yet.”
The Panther gridders last year were 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division. They’re behind where they would be due to the pandemic situation this year, but trying to close that gap in the summer.
“It’s really about getting people ready, teammates and myself,” Erb said. “We’re going to be behind the 8-ball, like everybody else. But if everyone shows up and gets their work in every day, we’ll be right back to where we should be in the summer if it was normal.”
Making up ground in wrestling will be more challenging than that, and Erb will have to learn on the fly against live opponents if he’s to reach his goals this coming winter.
“I was really going to focus on the offensive side of wrestling,” Erb said of his original plan for this summer. “I struggled getting into my offense in a couple matches at state, which really hurt me. But if I can really get my offense going next year, I should be top of the podium.”
