It’s good to be back.
The sports scene across Indiana is gradually coming back to life. There may be restrictions or protocols to follow, but that’s better than not being able to play at all.
Western baseball player Parker Dean lost a promising sophomore season this spring when the IHSAA shut down the season in response to the spread of COVID-19. He was glad to get back on the diamond this summer.
“It was awesome because I’m a person who loves the structure of school workouts and hitting and lifting and when it was all taken away it was hard to find that motivation to work hard every single day,” Dean said. “Once we were able to get back onto the field with my teammates it felt amazing.”
Dean has committed to play baseball at Purdue and is currently a two-way player, working on pitching and hitting. He helped Western go 19-8 and win a sectional title as a freshman, when he was used primarily as a pitcher. He took an ERA of 0.88 into the regional his freshman season.
He had big expectations for the Panthers this spring before the season was shut down.
“We would have had a really good pitching staff and a really good lineup too,” Dean said. “I was hoping we could make a good run in the state tournament but unfortunately we weren’t able to. I was hoping to get more innings on the mound, get more at-bats, become a better baseball player.”
When the spring season was called off, Dean was in charge of getting better on his own. He worked out at home and had an ideal practice partner in his younger brother, Mitchell, who is a year younger.
“As an individual I worked out every day,” Dean said. “Ever since quarantine started, my brother and I put together a weight set in our garage and ended up working out and throwing every single day. We’re always here for each other, we’re always willing to work out, we’re always willing to make each other better whenever the time comes.”
Eventually, organized baseball started up again, though with restrictions to decrease the chance of spreading COVID-19.
Dean plays for the Indiana Bulls U-16 Black squad. The Bulls are one of the state’s strongest travel baseball organizations.
In early May, Dean said players were allowed to return to Grand Park in Westfield to practice with a lot of social distancing. In late May, they began having scrimmages, and in June the tournament schedule started. At first, players weren’t allowed to sit in the dugout together so they sat separately in lawn chairs, though now they’re allowed back in the dugouts. Players are discouraged from sharing equipment and in some situations, players’ temperatures are checked and anyone who registers a temperature of 100 or more is sent home.
Losing out on a spring high school season delayed Dean’s development. The May practice season was like spring training and players are hitting stride now.
“During the high school season you get those at-bats and you get those innings pitched and you’re able to compete against other kids of different skill levels, so [in a normal year] whenever you come into the summer season you’re ahead of the game and ready to go,” Dean said. “Not being able to get those at-bats and innings on the mound affected me because when I came into the summer season and scrimmages, that was the first time I’ve seen a kid in the box and had a pitcher throw at me since the first of the year.”
Now Dean hopes to make up for lost time.
“Since there’s not been a high school season, I’m trying to become even better for my junior year,” Dean said. His goals are to: “definitely get better as a baseball player; prove that the hard work during quarantine with the lifting and different stuff, prove that that hard work is paying off; build relationships with my coaches and teammates because one of the cool things with travel baseball is being able to meet kids outside of your hometown. And most importantly, I just want to have fun and be happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.