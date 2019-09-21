ATHENS, Ga. — Two years ago, this was the game that signaled Georgia’s return to national prominence.
Now, it’s a chance to solidify the Bulldogs’ standing as a perennial championship contender.
Third-ranked Georgia will host No. 7 Notre Dame tonight to wrap up a home-and-home series that was announced to great fanfare five summers ago. It’s only the third meeting between the powerhouse programs — and the first time the Fighting Irish have played between the famed hedges at Sanford Stadium.
“It’s going to be a wild one,” Georgia tight end Eli Wolf said. “There’s going to be a lot of hype around this game, but don’t get caught up in it. We’re here to do one thing.”
In 2017, Georgia beat the Irish 20-19 in the Bulldogs’ first visit to Notre Dame.
For the return game against the Fighting Irish, Georgia has installed 500 extra bleacher seats at one end of the stadium, ensuring a record crowd of more than 93,000.
“I know our guys will be excited to play. I know it will be an awesome atmosphere,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Our fans never fail when it comes to support and being there. It’ll be a record crowd with the additional seats. But after that, it’s going to come down to football, and that’s what it always boils down to — who can block and tackle.”
Georgia (3-0) will be facing its first serious test after blowing out Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State by a combined score of 148-23.
Despite its top 10 ranking, Notre Dame (2-0) is a two-touchdown underdog to the Dawgs.
“I try to stay away from the noise,” said Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal. “It’s like any other faceless, nameless opponent. We’re preparing like it’s any other game at this point. Our goal is to win a national championship. That’s our business. So we’re planning to go down there and win.”
RUNNING DEPTH
Georgia relies on a power running game that comes at a defense in waves.
D’Andre Swift is a stellar back who should be well-rested after getting limited carries in the last two games. Behind him, there are senior Brian Herrien, redshirt freshman Zamir White and freshman Kenny McIntosh — all of whom would be potential starters at most schools. Georgia also can turn to speedy sophomore James Cook to provide a change-of-pace threat on the outside.
STRENGTH VS STRENGTH
Georgia’s offensive line is anchored by preseason All-American Andrew Thomas at left tackle. The Bulldogs also are hoping for the return of right tackle Isaiah Wilson, a 340-pound sophomore who missed the last two games with an ankle injury.
Notre Dame counters with a plethora of edge rushers led by Julian Okwara, a second-team preseason All-American. He has 17 tackles behind the line and 10.5 sacks during his college career. Khalid Kareem, Daelin Hayes and Adetokunbo Ogundeji also are adept at creating havoc in the backfield.
The battle in the trenches will go a long way toward determining the outcome of this game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.