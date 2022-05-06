The Kokomo BobKats have won five of their last six games to rise to third place in The Basketball League's Lower Midwest division. The BobKats (8-8) are one game behind the Lebanon Leprechauns (9-7) and a half-game ahead of the Indiana All-Americans (8-9).
The BobKats will look to continue their hot play this weekend when they play those two teams.
First, Kokomo hosts the Indiana All-Americans (8-9) Saturday at Memorial Gym. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. It's the third matchup of the season between the teams; they split the first two.
Kokomo hits the road Sunday to visit Lebanon for a 3 p.m. game. The Leprechauns edged the BobKats 122-121 in overtime last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.