• NAME: Liza Szerdy
• SPORT: Girls soccer
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The Panther left winger assisted six of Western's 11 goals in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional. She had two helpers in the 5-3 victory over Oak Hill in the opening round. Szerdy then had the assist on the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Northwestern in the semifinal round. And she had three more assists in a 5-0 win over Maconaquah in the title game.
