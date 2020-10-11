WHS vs Mac soccer sect champ 05.jpg

Western’s Liza Szerdy looks to make a pass during the Panthers' 5-0 victory over Maconaquah in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional championship Saturday.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Liza Szerdy

SPORT: Girls soccer

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The Panther left winger assisted six of Western's 11 goals in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional. She had two helpers in the 5-3 victory over Oak Hill in the opening round. Szerdy then had the assist on the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Northwestern in the semifinal round. And she had three more assists in a 5-0 win over Maconaquah in the title game.

